The 62 dwellings were found in rural part of Monterey County.

 By Examiner Staff

Around 200 people, including some infants, were found living in illegal makeshift dwellings in a rural part of Monterey County last week.

County officials said they found 62 dwellings at at 1122 San Miguel Canyon Road in Royal Oaks, 26 of which were built into the “old, dilapidated” greenhouse, and 36 were built into the barn, Monterey County spokesperson Nick Pasculli told The Examiner.

