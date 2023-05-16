Around 200 people, including some infants, were found living in illegal makeshift dwellings in a rural part of Monterey County last week.
County officials said they found 62 dwellings at at 1122 San Miguel Canyon Road in Royal Oaks, 26 of which were built into the “old, dilapidated” greenhouse, and 36 were built into the barn, Monterey County spokesperson Nick Pasculli told The Examiner.
“These are classified as unpermitted housing,” he said.
The county first learned of the illegal housing from a tip. That prompted officials to begin visiting the site early last week to take action with code enforcement, environmental health and law enforcement.
The circumstances around the housing are now under investigation by the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office in partnership with the Federal Department of Labor, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies.
“The issues are extremely serious,” said Pasculli. “They had serious implications on life, health, and safety of the people living there.”
The dwellings were hidden on private property and effectively camouflaged by the buildings. The dwellings included small apartments essentially with a kitchen area and then a bedroom and living room area.
Five or more people could squeeze into the couple hundred square foot spaces. None of them had any windows or access to natural light except for some holes made into the plywood ceilings.
The kitchens were equipped with gas stoves, Pasculli said. There were exposed gas lines in the dwellings which is considered a major safety issue. There were sinks but no counters or storage areas for food.
Pasculli described the dwellings as “very, very substandard,” and featured "dangerous conditions.”
The bathrooms at the site have been described as tiny and makeshift as well with toilets and showers, with running water although it was unclear if there was hot water.
There were a number of violations and environmental health issues, including inappropriate sewer hookups.
The units were equipped with electricity, contributing to lots of other violations as to how electrical work was done, including exposed wires. There was no proper ventilation and no secondary way out in the event of an emergency.
A number of the people living there are undocumented and worked in agriculture in the area. Some worked for the property owner of the ranch/farm that the illegal dwellings resided on.
All families have been put into alternative housing as the investigation continues. While the charges facing the property owner have not yet been disclosed, so far they have been hit with a fee of $59,600 from the county, which could increase each day as long as certain violations remain unaddressed.
The landlord is also required to give each family two months of “relocation assistance at the fair market value,” according to a release issued by the county.
The deplorable living conditions of farmworkers in California are nothing new. Just earlier this year a deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay revealed horrible conditions in unsanctioned housing.
While Half Moon Bay is struggling with its own challenges in creating more farmworker housing, San Mateo County recently pledged $1 million to go towards affordable housing for local farm workers.
While Monterey County is working on affordable housing projects in Salinas and Salinas Valley, the area where the dwellings were found is far more complicated.
Because the property is technically on the coastal zone, the county doesn't have total jurisdiction over housing development in the area, according to Pasculli.
"Even if we wanted to do something up there, we have to go through other governmental authorities," he said. "California as a whole has an affordable housing issue, period."