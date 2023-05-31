The California Court of Appeal for the First District heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that alleges San Francisco police violated The City's surveillance ordinance in 2020 during local protests in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.
The lawsuit — Williams et al. v. San Francisco, filed in October 2020 by the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the ACLU of Northern California on behalf of three protesters — concerns the San Francisco Police Department's use of cameras owned and operated by one of The City's business districts to "spy" on local George Floyd protests, according to a press release issued by EFF last week.
The police accessed the cameras operated by the Union Square Business Improvement District after a protest on May 30, 2020.
"This surveillance invaded protesters' privacy, targeted people of color, and potentially chilled and deterred participation and organizing for future protests," according to the EFF release.
The lawsuit alleges that by doing this, SFPD also violated the city's 2019 Surveillance Technology Ordinance, which essentially prohibited the government's usage of facial recognition technology with "limited exceptions," according to the police department website.
But this regulation was relaxed last year, granting SFPD the option to use live surveillance footage in certain situations. The new rules allow police to access up to 24 hours of live footage from cameras not operated by the city in order to aid in an investigation or in anticipation of public disturbance.
The San Francisco County Superior Court ruled in The City's favor in February 2022, but the EFF and the ACLU appealed the following month, "arguing that the lower court's interpretation of the ordinance to exempt SFPD's use of the camera network during the George Floyd protests because of a single prior use of the system constitutes legal error," according to last week's release.
An SFPD spokesperson said the department is "precluded from making statements on open litigation" and directed further questions to the City Attorney's Office, which declined to comment prior to the hearing but did provide the Examiner with its response brief, filed in November 2022.
The brief argues that while the trial court was correct to dismiss the case because SFPD's conduct fell within legal boundaries, the case is now moot because the language of the 2019 privacy ordinance — Chapter 19B of the San Francisco Administrative Code — says any city department "possessing or using a particular type of surveillance technology before Chapter 19B took effect 'may continue its use of the Surveillance Technology ... until such time as the Board enacts an ordinance regarding the Department's Surveillance Technology Policy' as to that particular type of surveillance technology."
Previously, the department had accessed the cameras during June 2019's Pride celebration. According to the brief, when the Superior Court granted summary judgment in favor of The City, it ruled that "the SFPD's use of USBID's surveillance camera network falls squarely within the temporary grace period."
And because the Board of Supervisors has since enacted an ordinance regulating SFPD's use of non-city-owned cameras, the brief argues, "the question of whether SFPD could rely on that 'grace period,' before it ended, to access surveillance camera networks, as it did in May and June 2020, no longer presents a live dispute" — and the appeal should therefore be dismissed.
According to Saira Hussain, the senior staff attorney for the Electronic Frontier Foundation who argued the case on Tuesday, the case still needs to be resolved.
"The justices seemed to be very interested in discussing whether the case was moot," she told The Examiner. "Meaning whether the issue actually needed to be resolved at all or whether it had already been resolved because of a temporary camera ordinance that passed."
"Our position is that the case still needs to be resolved," she said. "The camera ordinance is exactly that — it's temporary."
According to Hussain, SFPD's reasoning for accessing the footage has changed multiple times. At first, she said, the department claimed it hadn't done so. When the EFF found it had used the cameras many times over the course of eight days, the story changed again.
"They then claimed exigency, and then they didn't actually pursue that defense during litigation because they could not back up that argument with facts," Hussain said. "And they finally settled on saying that the prior one-time use during Pride 2019 allowed them to use the camera again, during 2020."
"And so we see this ever-changing rationale, which is why we believe it was this is still a pending issue before the court, and the court should rule on it," she said.
Now there's not much else to do but wait. The court could side with the initial ruling on The City's side or it could reverse the decision — but either way, it will take weeks or even months for the outcome.