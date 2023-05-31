SFPD monitors George Floyd protests in San Francisco

San Francisco police officers stand guard outside the Mission Police Station during a protest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A lawsuit alleges the department illegally spied on the protests.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The California Court of Appeal for the First District heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that alleges San Francisco police violated The City's surveillance ordinance in 2020 during local protests in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.

The lawsuit — Williams et al. v. San Francisco, filed in October 2020 by the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the ACLU of Northern California on behalf of three protesters — concerns the San Francisco Police Department's use of cameras owned and operated by one of The City's business districts to "spy" on local George Floyd protests, according to a press release issued by EFF last week.

