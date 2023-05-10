California Attorney General Rob Bonta

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced he is opening a civil rights investigation into the Antioch Police Department to investigate those messages, as well as allegations of excessive force.

 AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

An embattled East Bay police department is now under state investigation following last month's revelations of officers sending racist and homophobic text messages.

