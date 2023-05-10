An embattled East Bay police department is now under state investigation following last month's revelations of officers sending racist and homophobic text messages.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced he is opening a civil rights investigation into the Antioch Police Department to investigate those messages, as well as allegations of excessive force.
Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford told KTVU last week that 38 of the department's 99 officers are on leave in connection with a joint FBI-Contra Costa County district attorney investigation that uncovered racist and homophobic text messages sent by officers.
In one message, an officer offered to buy a "prime rib dinner" for anyone who shot Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe with a projectile during protests following the 2020 police murder of George Floyd. Other messages contained racist and homophobic slurs. The East Bay Times first reported on the text messages, which the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office published last month in a 21-page report.
Investigators uncovered the texts as part of the joint investigation, which is probing current and former officers in Antioch and Pittsburg. The Mercury News reported last September that a grand jury was weighing charges. Antioch officials ultimately voted to audit the city's police department.
Bonta said the state investigation is independent of the local and federal probe.
The Antioch Police Department is also the subject of two civil lawsuits following the release of the text messages. One was filed on behalf of five people alleging that they were targeted in the text messages, and another claimed that officers used excessive force on a reporter from KPFA-FM.
Antioch, which has a small police department compared to other Bay Area cities, is the latest agency to be embroiled by accusations of bias.
In 2015 and 2016, more than a dozen San Francisco police officers were caught sending insensitive messages. The state auditor determined last year that the San Jose Police Department was one of a handful of agencies that failed to adequately investigate allegations of officer bias, with at least two officers posting biased statements on their social media pages before they were hired.
San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland police all stop Black drivers and pedestrians at far higher rates than they do white residents, according to state data the San Francisco Chronicle analyzed earlier this year.