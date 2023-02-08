Suspect who fired blanks in SF synagogue

Brooke Jenkins said prosecutors allege the threats made by the man "were hate crimes committed because of the religion being practiced, in this case Judaism."

 FBI

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday that her office filed hate crime charges against a 51-year-old man who allegedly fired a replica handgun in a synagogue.

Dmitri Valerie Mishin was charged with two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one misdemeanor count of disturbing a religious meeting and five misdemeanor counts of brandishing a replica firearm, according to the district attorney's office.

