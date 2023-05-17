SFE-HallOfJustice

Bill Gene Hobbs, 34, was convicted of felony false imprisonment, two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, five counts of battery and one count of assault after a trial by jury, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Bill Gene Hobbs – the alleged serial San Francisco stalker who faced accusations that he harassed and assaulted more than a dozen women – has been convicted of numerous crimes including false imprisonment and assault, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

