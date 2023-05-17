Bill Gene Hobbs, 34, was convicted of felony false imprisonment, two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, five counts of battery and one count of assault after a trial by jury, the district attorney's office said in a statement.
Bill Gene Hobbs – the alleged serial San Francisco stalker who faced accusations that he harassed and assaulted more than a dozen women – has been convicted of numerous crimes including false imprisonment and assault, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.
"The jury’s verdict delivers justice for all of the women that were victimized by Mr. Hobbs," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "He will now face consequences for his unacceptable behavior, and brazen harassment of women throughout San Francisco. I am grateful to the courageous women who came forward and shared their stories with investigators and prosecutors that paved the way for us to be able to hold him accountable for his actions and send a message against harassment."
In an interview with The Chronicle a month before his arrest, Hobbs denied that he kissed or grabbed strangers, and instead told the outlet he wasn't behaving much differently than the hero in a romance film pursuing the girl of his dreams.
"I didn't hurt anybody," he said at the time. "No one was harmed."
The district attorney's office said Hobbs faces up to eight years in custody, and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8.