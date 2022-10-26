Walgreens has thousands of stores across the country, yet in San
Francisco the massive Illinois-based pharmacy store chain has become a symbol of The City’s social strife.
As Walgreens unsuccessfully defended itself from The City’s accusations that it played a key role in creating the opioid crisis roiling San Francisco, it has simultaneously pushed city officials to address the increase in crime in its stores.
New San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has taken meetings with executives from Walgreens and the operators of Westfield mall, who are pushing her office to rein in retail crime.
The District Attorney’s Office says the meetings in recent weeks are a reflection of her commitment “to addressing crime and retail theft.”
“She specifically met with Walgreens and Westfield about how their on-site security staff and store employees can coordinate with the District Attorney’s Office and San Francisco Police to address organized retail theft rings and retail theft broadly,” DA spokesperson Randy Quezada wrote in an email.
In a statement to The Examiner, a representative for Walgreens did not specify the topics of discussion in the meeting but described safety as a “priority” for the company.
“Organized retail crime continues to be a challenge facing retailers across San Francisco. Part of our efforts to combat it includes regular conversations on topics of mutual interest with members of the San Francisco Police Department, the office of the mayor, supervisors and the district attorney,” Kris Lathan, a company spokesperson, wrote in an email to The Examiner.
The meetings were documented on Jenkins’ daily calendar, which is subject to public disclosure under city law.
That victory was touted by another top city official with a law degree, City Attorney David Chiu.
“While we all understandably want to see conditions on our streets improve, it is ironic that Walgreens has loudly complained about street conditions and the opioid crisis when a court found that their irresponsible dispensing practices helped create that crisis,” Chiu said in a statement to The Examiner. “It is akin to an arsonist complaining about the fire they started.”
The City accused Walgreens of unscrupulously profiting off the opioid epidemic. It dispensed opioids from its pharmacies too readily, the city successfully argued in court, and failed to report or halt the suspiciously steady flow of orders coming in for the drugs.
“The evidence showed that Walgreens did not provide its pharmacists with sufficient time, staffing or resources to perform due diligence on these prescriptions. Pharmacists experienced constant pressure to fill prescriptions as quickly as possible, and a shortage of resources to review them before dispensing,” U.S. District Court Judge Charles R. Breyer wrote in his Aug. 10 decision.
But Walgreens is looking to the same city government to protect its assets and prevent retail theft, which isn’t hard to spot during a routine trip for shampoo or a snack at a location like the Market Street Walgreens between 4th and 5th streets.
The company’s detractors argue that the impacts of the opioid crisis it helped create are simply playing out in its stores.
“Almost 100% of the clients I have who are charged with retail theft, I believe I could safely say suffer from some sort of substance use disorder and are unhoused,” said Deputy Public Defender Peter Calloway.
It’s not just Walgreens decrying the rise in retail theft, noted Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who launched a commercial retail theft working group that includes Jenkins and Police Chief Bill Scott.
Safai said he was initially unaware of the problem of organized retail theft, but was convinced after speaking with retailers and even witnessing it himself at a Walgreens on Geneva Avenue in his district.
Locally, retailer Cotopaxi announced last week that it closed its Hayes Valley storefront after repeated theft and vandalism. Safai said he spoke with the building owner, who told him that he’s lost four businesses due to crime. And it’s not just major corporations who are victimized, Safai added, but mom-and-pop shops in neighborhoods like Chinatown and the Richmond District.
“It’s not hyperbole, it’s real,” Safai said.
Police reports of shoplifting in San Francisco have increased sharply this year, according to San Francisco Police Department data.
Across the four different levels of shoplifting recorded in police data — less than $50, between $50 and $200, between $200 and $950, and greater than $950 — there were 2,346 reports made this year through Sept. 30.
That’s a 35.6% increase over 2021.
Both years of the pandemic, 2020 and 2021, brought a decrease in shoplifting reports. But this year’s increase exceeds even pre-pandemic levels by a sizable margin. The 2,346 shoplifting reports made in 2022 are a 19% increase over the same time period in 2019.
City leaders and retailers say their focus is not on small-time shoplifters, but “organized retail crime,” though the distinction between the two is a bit nebulous.
According to its most recent annual retail security survey, the National Retail Foundation found a 26.5% increase in “organized retail crime” among the 63 retailers surveyed in 2021.
When contacted by The Examiner, a spokesperson for the industry group clarified they define shoplifting as the theft of goods by one person who has no plans to resell them, while it defines organized retail crime as involving “a criminal enterprise that plans, organizes and executes large-scale thefts from retailers to sell illegally obtained goods for financial gain.”
SFGate reported in February that Walgreens had closed at least 10 locations in San Francisco since the start of 2019. A company spokesperson told the news outlet that “retail theft across our San Francisco stores has continued to increase in the past few months to five times our chain average.”
Skeptics of Walgreens’ claims — including Mayor London Breed — have countered that the closures may be a consequence of an oversaturated market and lackluster profits, not increasing theft. Others have pointed to the shift toward online shopping.
Either way, retailers are taking theft seriously. It’s hard to walk into a Walgreens in San Francisco without meeting the glare of a uniformed security guard. So too, are city officials.
San Francisco was one of several cities across the region targeted in organized retail theft sprees last November, which resulted in a bolstered police presence in Union Square.
Last year, the Board of Supervisors adopted legislation that would allow San Francisco Sheriff’s deputies to take on overtime shifts working security outside retail stores like Walgreens, at the retailer’s expense.
The National Retail Federation has called for harsher penalties for those convicted of shoplifting, including lowering the threshold for a person to be charged with a felony.
Safai isn’t ready to go that far, and noted more than a dozen states already have higher thresholds for felony charges than California.
What The City has done, he noted, is take action like adopting a new law that aims to stymie street vendors who sell illegal goods.
