Frank Bennet of San Francisco was arrested on Feb. 16, and authorities are investigating to determine if he was allegedly responsible for additional robberies that have occurred in The City and in San Bruno.
A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of San Francisco gas station robberies, authorities said on Thursday.
According to the San Francisco Police Department, the first of the robberies occurred on Jan. 6 at a gas station on the 400 block of Potrero Avenue, near Franklin Square. During the robbery, the suspect walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at an employee and stole money from the cash register before fleeing the scene on foot.
SFPD officers were called at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 7 on reports of a robbery at another gas station located on the 900 block of Ocean Avenue, near City College of San Francisco.
According to investigators, the suspect waited until other customers left the gas station before he "placed a candy bar on the counter as if ready to purchase" and waited for an employee to open the cash register. After the register was opened, the suspect went behind the counter, pointed a gun at the employee and took the money out of the register before fleeing the scene.
A third armed robbery occurred about 8:45 a.m. Feb. 16 at another gas station on the 1500 block of Revere Avenue in the Bayview Neighborhood, and SFPD investigators were able to identify Frank Bennett of San Francisco as the suspect in all three robberies.
Police arrested Bennett on Feb. 16 on the 300 block of El Camino Real in San Bruno. Investigators also searched Bennett's residence on Beatrice Lane in the Bayview neighborhood and found a loaded gun, ammunition and "clothing and accessories that are believed to have been worn during the... robberies."
Bennett was booked into jail on three counts of robbery, three counts of commission of a crime with a firearm and three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the SFPD. Authorities are also investigating whether Bennett is responsible for similar robberies that have occurred in San Francisco and San Bruno.
Bennett is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, according to San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records.