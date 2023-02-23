handcuffs-2

Frank Bennet of San Francisco was arrested on Feb. 16, and authorities are investigating to determine if he was allegedly responsible for additional robberies that have occurred in The City and in San Bruno.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of San Francisco gas station robberies, authorities said on Thursday.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the first of the robberies occurred on Jan. 6 at a gas station on the 400 block of Potrero Avenue, near Franklin Square. During the robbery, the suspect walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at an employee and stole money from the cash register before fleeing the scene on foot.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like