spotlight 5 injured in Redwood City shooting, suspect at large By Natalia Gurevich | San Francisco Examiner Natalia Gurevich Author email May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago All five injured were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the Redwood City Police. Wikimedia Commons Five people were injured early Sunday morning in a mass shooting in Redwood City, according to the Redwood City Police Department.Four adult men and one 16-year-old sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.Around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at the 400 block of Redwood Avenue in Redwood City, a man reportedly approached a group drinking on the sidewalk.The man started shooting with a 9mm handgun, hitting the five victims, who were taken to the hospital for treatment. None of the victims have been identified, and no arrests have been made. There haven't been any updates as of Monday morning.The case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective James Schneider at 650-780-7607. ngurevich@sfexaminer.com Tags Shooting Redwood City Injured Suspect Natalia Gurevich Natalia Gurevich is a digital producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner.