Mountain View police arrest a person in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Santa Clara County prosecutors arraigned four men on Wednesday in connection with the assault of an off-duty police officer and the beating death of a Bakersfield man. (Photo: Mountain View Police Department)
Two San Francisco men have been arraigned in the Bay Area's largest county, and another will be in the next few weeks, in connection with the beating death of one man and the assault of an off-duty police officer at a Shoreline Amphitheatre concert earlier this year.
All three men, as well as two others from the Bay Area who were also arraigned on Wednesday, are believed to be Hells Angels members, according to Mountain View police.
The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office told The Examiner that two San Francisco residents, a San Mateo man and a Pleasant Hill resident were arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.
Another man, a San Francisco resident, will be indicted later this month after he was arrested in Chicago earlier this week.
That man, 37-year-old Logan Winterton, will be charged with murder and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury after a 41-year-old Bakersfield man died of his injuries about a week after he was beaten at a Chris Stapleton concert on June 18.
Bill Hobbs will be arraigned on one felony and 12 misdemeanors later this month
The Mountain View Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrests of Winteron, fellow San Francisco residents Dominic Guardado, David Wiesenhaven and two other men in connection with the death of Julio Gonzalez and the assault of an unnamed off-duty police officer.
Police said it was the result of a monthslong investigation that involved Santa Clara County prosecutors, two federal agencies and nine local law enforcement departments.
Mountain View police found Gonzalez unresponsive near a food vendor at 10:45 on the night of a concert, and first responders took him to a nearby hospital where he eventually died of his injuries. That same night, police said a group of men "brutally assaulted" an off-duty officer near some portable restrooms.
They later identified the five men as Winterton, 33-year-old Guardado, 38-year-old Wiesenhaven, 42-year-old Pleasant Hill resident Raymond Cunanan and 43-year-old San Mateo resident Julio Moran.
Prosecutors on Wednesday said that the Chicago Police Department arrested Winterton on Monday, while the Mountain View police said its officers arrested the four other men on Tuesday after carrying out "arrest and search warrants" at their homes. They also executed a warrant at the Hells Angels clubhouse in the Dogpatch, according to police.
A Reddit user posted on Tuesday that the FBI raided a home near Alemany Farmers Market early that morning, with officers dressed in camouflage using flash bang grenades.
The FBI's San Francisco field office told The Examiner that the bureau conducted "court-authorized law enforcement activity" on the 1000 block of Tompkins Avenue, which is around the corner from the market.
Mountain View police said the department worked alongside the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation, San Francisco, San Mateo and San Jose police departments, as well as a handful of other local agencies in Northern California.
San Francisco police deferred comment to the Mountain View Police Department.