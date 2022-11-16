MVPD raid.jpeg

Mountain View police arrest a person in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Santa Clara County prosecutors arraigned four men on Wednesday in connection with the assault of an off-duty police officer and the beating death of a Bakersfield man. (Photo: Mountain View Police Department)

 Mountain View Police Department

Two San Francisco men have been arraigned in the Bay Area's largest county, and another will be in the next few weeks, in connection with the beating death of one man and the assault of an off-duty police officer at a Shoreline Amphitheatre concert earlier this year.

All three men, as well as two others from the Bay Area who were also arraigned on Wednesday, are believed to be Hells Angels members, according to Mountain View police.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like