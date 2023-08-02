23940366_web1_210116-SFE-FBI_1

17 adults and four children were rescued in the two-week operation, which was carried out as part of a national campaign dubbed "Operation Cross Country."

The FBI division in San Francisco announced on Wednesday that more than 20 people were rescued and nine arrested in a nationwide campaign to disrupt human trafficking.

Four children and 17 adult victims were found and recovered from various cities throughout the Bay Area during the two-week operation, which also resulted in the seizure of three firearms and the suspects' arrests, according to the FBI.

