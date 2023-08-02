The FBI division in San Francisco announced on Wednesday that more than 20 people were rescued and nine arrested in a nationwide campaign to disrupt human trafficking.
Four children and 17 adult victims were found and recovered from various cities throughout the Bay Area during the two-week operation, which also resulted in the seizure of three firearms and the suspects' arrests, according to the FBI.
Details on the identities of the people taken into custody or the criminal charges they are facing were not immediately available.
The multi-agency operation was carried out across the Bay Area as part of an FBI-led national campaign dubbed "Operation Cross Country," which seeks to recover victims and apprehend participants in child sex and human trafficking while disrupting criminal networks.
The campaign is helmed by the FBI in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and involves the cooperation and support of Bay Area law enforcement agencies such as the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center, Homeland Security Investigations and the police departments for cities including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Richmond and Marin.
"Operation Cross Country is just one facet of the Bureau’s ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of society and hold offenders accountable," the FBI said in a prepared statement. "The FBI encourages continued vigilance, cooperation, and reporting from the public to help identify and recover victims and bring perpetrators to justice."