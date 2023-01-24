One man was killed and at least seven other people were injured in a shooting that occurred during the filming of a music video in Oakland, authorities announced Tuesday.
Oakland Police Department officers responded just after 6 p.m. on Monday to the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, near the Mills College at Northeastern University campus, to investigate a ShotSpotter gunfire activation, according to the department's Officer Kim Armstead and Acting Chief Darren Allison.
Police found several bullet casings from handguns and possibly from rifles at the scene, but no victims were immediately located. However, the Oakland Police Department was later notified of several gunshot victims who self-transported to various hospitals for treatment of their wounds.
An investigation into the shooting revealed 40 to 50 people were at the location during the filming of a music video when gunfire broke out “from various shooters and in multiple directions,” Allison said.
At least five adults were struck by gunshots, including 18-year-old Mario Navarro-Navarro who was fatally wounded, according to the Oakland Police Department. Three other victims who attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle were injured when their vehicle crashed.
All surviving victims were listed in stable condition as of Monday night, and only one victim remained in the hospital as of Tuesday, Allison said.
Two other people were inside a vehicle that was struck by gunfire and another person's business was also hit by bullets, but no further injuries were reported. Those who were injured or who were fired at in the incident range in age from 15 to 63, according to police.
Events leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, but Oakland police said investigators were looking into a possible gang connection. Police did not believe there was any further immediate danger to the public, but Oakland Police Department Cpt. Tony Jones said the biggest threat facing the community in the wake of the shooting was the possibility for additional, retaliatory shootings.
“This is the third mass shooting in California in less than a week, and this is the 39th mass shooting in America so far in 2023," said Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao in a Tuesday news conference. "This problem isn’t unique to our state, but it is unique to our nation. This has to end… it must end."
Thao called on national leaders "who block sensible action on guns to stop the obstruction," and urged lawmakers to establish gun reform in the wake of the shootings.
"How many more times do we have to look at the front page of our papers or turn on our TVs and see that someone else has lost a family member or lost their life?" Thao said.
An investigation into Monday's shooting is ongoing, and police did not announce any arrests. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at 510 238-3821.
