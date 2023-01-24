17978895_web1_police-lights-copy

Police found several bullet casings from handguns and possibly from rifles at the scene, and the department was later notified that several victims self-transported to various hospitals.

 S.F. Examiner

One man was killed and at least seven other people were injured in a shooting that occurred during the filming of a music video in Oakland, authorities announced Tuesday.

Oakland Police Department officers responded just after 6 p.m. on Monday to the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, near the Mills College at Northeastern University campus, to investigate a ShotSpotter gunfire activation, according to the department's Officer Kim Armstead and Acting Chief Darren Allison.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like