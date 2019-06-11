(Courtesy of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office)

Crews rescue woman who drove off cliff, ran into ocean

A 54-year-old Santa Rosa woman who escaped her burning Volkswagen Beetle swam into the ocean Tuesday morning.

BODEGA BAY – A 54-year-old Santa Rosa woman who escaped her burning Volkswagen Beetle on the Sonoma Coast and swam into the ocean Tuesday morning may haveintended to kill herself, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bodega Bay Fire Protection District responded to a call around 6 a.m. about someone who needed extrication from a vehicle that went over a cliff north of Coleman Beach, Fire Capt. Lou Stoerzinger said.

Responders found a burning vehicle on a rock outcropping below a cliff and saw a woman, who escaped the vehicle through a window, treading water 50 to 75 yards off shore, Stoerzinger said.

Heath Lesik, a career firefighter who is trained in ocean rescue and volunteers for the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, swam out to the woman and helped her ashore, Stoerzinger said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter Henry 1 flew the woman to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after she was treated by paramedics at the scene, Stoerzinger said. Firefighters doused the woman’s burning vehicle.

The rescue took about 40 minutes. The Bodega Bay Volunteer Fire Department, Gold Ridge Fire Protection District, Monte Rio Fire Protection District, California Highway Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard and State Parks also responded to the rescue.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol believe the woman intentionally drove over the cliff near Coleman Valley Road and ran into the ocean in a suicide attempt.

The woman was placed on a mandatory mental health hold at the hospital, Crum said.

Previous story
Salesforce Transit Center to reopen July 1

Just Posted

Salesforce Transit Center to reopen July 1

The Salesforce Transit Center is cleared to reopen, its steel structure deemed “sound” for service.

Kevin Durant suffers Achilles injury in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a potentially career-altering injury

SF offers free swimming pool admission to help beat the heat

San Franciscans wilting in Monday’s hot weather may see relief, as The City is expected to cool off Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tourist-friendly GoCars that struggle with SF hills get a boost

For years, they were the little cars that couldn’t — couldn’t go up San Francisco’s hills, that is.

Warriors escape Toronto with a win, but Durant injured again

Golden State sends series back to Oakland, but have likely lost Kevin Durant for series

Most Read