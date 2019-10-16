(Courtesy Contra Costa County Fire Protection District via Twitter)

Crews remain at Nustar energy site after fire Tuesday

Fire crews and investigators on Wednesday morning remain at the scene of the NuStar Energy facility in Crockett in Contra Costa County where a massive fire burned for several hours on Tuesday.

Crews are keeping foam blankets over the area of tanks that burned in the fire, which was first reported at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday and prompted shelter-in-place orders for nearby communities and the shutdown of Interstate Highway 80 in both directions until nearly 10 p.m.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said at a Wednesday morning briefing that an assessment team is at the site to examine the infrastructure and how to remove any materials that could reignite the fire.

Hill said crews have concerns about the structural integrity of a tank adjacent to the ones that burned in the fire.

One firefighter from the Chevron refinery suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze Tuesday but has been treated and released, Hill said.

Officials with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are among the investigators at the scene, he said.

Dan McMenamin, Bay City News

Previous story
Black officials call out NAACP head for partisan politics
Next story
SF reaches settlement in $1.2M cybersecurity contract steering case

Just Posted

Market Street is only the beginning of drive to clear city streets of cars

Car-free streets won’t stop at Market. At least, that’s the intent of… Continue reading

SF approves plans for a car-free Market Street

San Francisco will soon kick cars off one of its busiest thoroughfares… Continue reading

Black officials call out NAACP head for partisan politics

Conflicts reach a head after Rev. Amos Brown calls supervisors ‘racist’ for resisting Mayor Breed

Fire burning after explosion at energy facility in Contra Costa County

I-80 closed in both directions between state Highway 4 and Carquinez Bridge

Dueling behavioral health plans headed for March 2020 ballot as city leaders spar over reform plans

Update 5:10 p.m.: Mayor London Breed filed paperwork Tuesday that would place… Continue reading

Most Read