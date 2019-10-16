Crews remain at Nustar energy site after fire Tuesday

Fire crews and investigators on Wednesday morning remain at the scene of the NuStar Energy facility in Crockett in Contra Costa County where a massive fire burned for several hours on Tuesday.

Crews are keeping foam blankets over the area of tanks that burned in the fire, which was first reported at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday and prompted shelter-in-place orders for nearby communities and the shutdown of Interstate Highway 80 in both directions until nearly 10 p.m.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said at a Wednesday morning briefing that an assessment team is at the site to examine the infrastructure and how to remove any materials that could reignite the fire.

Hill said crews have concerns about the structural integrity of a tank adjacent to the ones that burned in the fire.

One firefighter from the Chevron refinery suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze Tuesday but has been treated and released, Hill said.

Officials with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are among the investigators at the scene, he said.

Dan McMenamin, Bay City News