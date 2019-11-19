Cow Palace board votes to maintain ban on gun shows

Gun shows will continue to be banned from taking place at the Cow Palace in Daly City, the Cow Palace Board of Directors voted Tuesday.

The board first voted to ban the shows from happening at the fairground back in April in response to a growing movement to stop them.

Both state Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblyman Phil Ting, both D-San Francisco, have been proponents of ending the gun shows. Earlier this year, they authored Senate Bill 281 to permanently end them. The legislation, however, has not yet passed.

Following Tuesday’s vote by the Cow Palace board, Wiener, Ting and State Treasurer Fiona Ma issued a joint statement. “We commend and thank the Cow Palace Board of Directors for listening to the local community and standing up to the gun lobby. In the last month alone communities throughout California have experienced multiple mass shootings. Allowing more guns to flood our neighborhoods will result in more injuries, deaths, and trauma for our children,” they said.

”Today’s vote shows that the Cow Palace Board of Directors is taking these mass shootings seriously, and not caving to pressure from the gun lobby. We must continue to push for stricter gun laws at the local, state, and national level, but today’s vote is a win for our local community,” the trio said.

Daniel Montes, Bay City News