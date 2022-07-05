Approximately one in every 14 people walking around San Francisco without COVID-19 symptoms could be infected and not know it, according to one San Francisco health expert.
Among individuals who enter the hospital or clinics at UCSF without any symptoms, about 7.4% are testing positive as of Tuesday, said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF. That is a dramatic leap from only a couple of weeks ago, he said, when about one in every 120 asymptomatic individuals testing positive.
“It’s easy to avoid the person who is coughing, but it’s a little freaky to know many people have no symptoms. Some people think the spike might be higher than January in terms of the number of cases,” he said referring to the massive and largest spike in cases to date that occurred last winter.
San Francisco had an average of 430 daily cases as of June 26, although that is only a fraction of the real number of cases due to fewer public testing sites and increasing reliance on home tests that don’t get reported, as well as asymptomatic cases that go undetected.
California's wastewater surveillance system, which monitors for concentrations of COVID-19 in sewer water, also shows an uptick for San Francisco starting from the middle of May.
The local trends largely mirror ongoing increases in COVID-19 cases happening across the state and nation. Cases are expected to stay high and could tick up even further following increased summer gatherings such as Juneteenth, Pride and July Fourth, along with a lower level of caution among residents, which has fueled recent surges.
San Francisco’s high transmission rate is due to a combination of changes in public health responses, such as eliminating most indoor masks and requiring proof of vaccination, and changes to the virus itself. The BA.4 and BA.5 variants are known to be the most transmissible, but also less virulent, meaning cases have been milder overall, especially among those who are vaccinated.
Approximately 84% of San Franciscans have received a complete vaccination series.
Despite the sustained uptick in COVID-19 cases, Chin-Hong remains optimistic about the current state of the virus. More mild variants could signal a slow but eventual end to a global pandemic that has upended life for more than two years.
“We need to reengage in life. We have a lot more tools than a year ago and it’s just a matter of being smart. The simplest thing people can do is stay up to date on vaccines and use Paxlovid,” said Chin-Hong, referring to the antiviral medication used to treat COVID.
The latest wave has provided even more evidence that vaccine effectiveness can wear off over time, especially as new variants complicate social and biological responses.
“In the earlier days of COVID, we would have been done with the surge already. But people are moving around again,” said Chin-Hong. “Having an infection is very disruptive to life and we need better vaccines.”
On June 30, federal regulators advised COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to update their formulations to keep up with the elusive BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants, which now make up the majority of cases in the Bay Area.
“As we move into the fall and winter, it is critical that we have safe and effective vaccine boosters that can provide protection against circulating and emerging variants to prevent the most severe consequences of COVID-19,” said Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration, in a statement.
The advisory does not apply to primary vaccination series shots, but only to booster shots. Like existing boosters, it would not prevent infection altogether but could help reduce the most severe outcomes of the virus and limit hospitalization.
Existing FDA-approved vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have significantly helped prevent serious illness and hospitalization. As cases tick up, hospitalization rates have remained relatively low, and upticks can generally be attributed to overall increases in cases.
“As we expect this coming year to be a transitional period when this modified booster vaccine may be introduced, we have not advised manufacturers to change the vaccine for primary vaccination, since a primary series with the FDA-authorized and approved COVID-19 vaccines provides a base of protection against serious outcomes of COVID-19 caused by circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2,” Marks said.
The updated shots will not be ready in time to slow the current spread in San Francisco, where the community level of COVID-19 has remained persistently high for weeks.
Hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks, with 124 as of June 30, still less than half of the peak total reported during the winter omicron wave that reached 286 in January.
“In the big picture, the population is getting more and more immune, so hopefully we will not see too many people in the hospital,” said Chin-Hong.