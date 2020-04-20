COVID-19 cases at Laguna Honda hit 19

The number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases as of Sunday at Laguna Honda Hospital stands at 19, up from 14 cases on April 5, San Francisco officials announced.

Fifteen of the confirmed cases are staff members and four are residents. Of the 15 staff members, 11 have had patient care duties.

“We expect more cases of COVID-19 in the Laguna Honda community, among staff and residents, because the virus is now spreading throughout the Bay Area,” San Francisco officials said in an update.

In response to a request from the city, the California Department of Public Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have sent skilled personnel to Laguna Honda, including infection control nurses, infectious disease physicians and epidemiologists.

The hospital is under a protective quarantine order issued by the city on March 25.

