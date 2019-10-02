Court ruling on Philadelphia safe injection site gives new hope for SF plans

Needles, sharps containers, metal tins for cooking heroin, alcohol wipes and fentanyl detection strips are just some of the items that would be available at a safe injection site. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A federal court ruling Wednesday that a Philadelphia nonprofit’s plan to open a safe injection site does not violate federal drug laws gives a boost to San Francisco’s long-discussed plan to open the facilities.

Mayor London Breed and other city officials celebrated the ruling, but it remains unclear how soon San Francisco will open a safe injection site, even as drug overdose deaths have increased in recent years.

“We will be working with the City Attorney to understand what this ruling means for San Francisco, because we need one or more of these sites in our city,” Breed said.

She called the ruling “a big deal for public health and addressing the drug crisis that we see every day on our streets. Safe injection sites save lives.”

“They help prevent overdoses, reduce public drug use, prevent the spread of disease, and connect people to medical care that can help treat their addiction,” Breed said.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who has unsuccessfully tried to pass state legislation legalizing safe injection facilities last year, also celebrated the ruling. He said he remained committed to legalizing the facilities under state law to protect those who operate and work in the facilities from prosecution.

“San Francisco can certainly proceed now, but it’d be best to remove state barriers,” Wiener told the San Francisco Examiner. “I will support however San Francisco chooses to proceed on this. I know the mayor and Board of Supervisors are deeply committed to the concept.”

Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods, where drug use is most common, expressed an urgency to open safe injection sites.

“We need to move forward immediately,” Haney said. “As we speak, people are shooting up on the streets of my district and overdoses are happening everyday — we need to get these people off the streets.”

Haney said he is now working with the City Attorney’s Office to draft legislation that would require The City to open a safe injection site “ASAP.”

Laura Thomas, director of harm reduction for the AIDS Foundation, said that the ruling sets “a really big precedent” and while its legally limited to that jurisdcition it should give The City “confidence if we are challenged by the federal government we will be able to win.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.