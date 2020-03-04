County officials: Daly City hospital could shut down as soon as next week

The bankrupt owners of Daly City’s Seton Medical Center are expected to shutter the safety net hospital bordering San Francisco as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said he and other officials would announce the news Wednesday evening at a community meeting at Daly City Hall. He said Verity Health System is expected to begin the process of closing Seton Medical Center in bankruptcy court on Monday, leading to a 72-hour countdown to closure.

The decision was relayed to Seton’s Board of Directors Tuesday evening, according to Canepa.

Barring an 11th-hour intervention, the closure is expected to lead to a medical desert that could strain San Francisco’s urgent care facilities. About 27,000 people in southern San Francisco and northern San Mateo County use Seton’s emergency services each year and about 80 percent of its patients use MediCal and Medicare.

“What’s a bit disturbing and distressing is that rather than selling to a buyer, [Verity] plans on closing it down,” said Canepa, who represents Daly City. “It’s going to stress the system.”

The situation for Seton had looked increasingly dire in recent months but staff and officials still anticipated having a few more months of operating funds. In August 2018, Verity declared bankruptcy for its then-six hospitals, including Seton Coastside in Moss Beach. The company spent much of 2019 working through a sale agreement with Strategic Global Management, also referred to its affiliate KPC Group, through federal bankruptcy court that appeared to ensure Seton’s future operations.

However, the sale wasn’t finalized by the December deadline, sending Verity into “Plan B” mode with details sealed in bankruptcy court except for a notice of intent to abandon certain property at Seton Coastside. Verity’s sudden January closure of another hospital in Los Angeles, St. Vincent Medical Center, sent Seton staff and patients into a panic that the same could happen to their facility.

“We’re very frustrated about Verity’s lack of transparency,” said Shane Ward, a nurse at Seton, at a rally to save the hospital last month. “We would just be devastated if this hospital were to close.”

Verity did not return a request for comment by press time.

The threatened closure is Seton’s second financial crisis since 2015 when Verity took over ownership from Daughters of Charity.

SGM, which stands to lose a $30 million non-refundable deposit, remains a bidder, while Apollo Holdings also threw its hat into the ring earlier this year. Canepa, a frequent critic of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, part-owner of Verity and owner of the Los Angeles Times, indicated the company sought more money for the deal.

“The cone of silence that’s wrapped around Seton Medical Center, I suspect is going to end soon,” said John Avalos, an organizer with National Union of Healthcare Workers and former San Francisco supervisor running once again for his District 11 seat. “This is a really critical week this week. If there’s a medical desert created in north [San Mateo] County, there needs to be a countywide response.”

Canepa previously urged the county to buy the hospital and at least hopes to negotiate financial assistance to push a deal through. Otherwise, long-standing fears of a land grab to develop lucrative housing or offices on the large hill overlooking Interstate 280 where the hospital is located could come to fruition. The 32-acre site is zoned solely for hospital use, which Daly City Council reaffirmed in a 2018 solution, but some fear that could change under political pressure to activate the space.

“We have no idea where this is taking us,” Canepa said. “Now it’s time to throw the spaghetti against the wall and see what sticks. Desperate times call for desperate action.”

The special meeting, originally planned as a study session to think about back-up scenarios, begins at 7 p.m. at Daly City Council Chambers on the second floor at 333 90th St.

