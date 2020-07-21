Counties wrangle over sales tax measure, control of Caltrain

Caltrain derives about 70 percent of its annual revenue from fares, leaving it vulnerable to declines in ridership. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A proposal for a one-eighth cent sales tax levied on transactions within the three counties served by Caltrain — San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo — has transformed into a days-long proxy debate over local control and the prioritization of public transportation.

“We try to run regional systems prioritizing local goals instead focusing on maximizing the benefits of a regional system for the broad public,” local transit advocate and co-founder of Friends of Caltrain Adina Levin said.

At stake is the question of whether the measure should be contingent upon reform to Caltrain’s governance.

The tri-county rail network that normally carries around 60,000 passengers up and down the Peninsula daily is currently operated and managed by San Mateo County’s transit agency. The two share leadership and staff, media contacts and legal counsel, among other key operational elements.

However, nearly 80% of the proposed sales tax revenue is projected to be generated from San Francisco and Santa Clara counties. Despite paying to fund the agency, the two exact relatively little control over its functions, say those who have called for reform.

Elected officials from San Francisco and Santa Clara counties as well as the state legislature issued a joint statement Tuesday morning articulating their own proposal and calling on San Mateo County to join them. Under this plan, they said the one-eight cent sales tax would be put to voters on the ballot in November, but governance reforms would need to be advanced “in parallel, to ensure that we have the ability to directly oversee the use of funds and truly shape and set policy in an equitable manner.”

Specifically, it targets CEO accountability and establishing an independent and dedicated agency to oversee Caltrain, separate from SamTrans.

San Jose Sam Liccardo included additional details in a Medium post Monday. He said Caltrain would receive a collective $40 million in sales-tax generated funds to support operations with increased allocation possible with “support of a supermajority of the Caltrain board” as “demonstrable progress is made on outstanding issues related to governance and past financial obligations in months ahead.”

The original ballot measure was estimated to generate roughly $100 million to fund Caltrain without conditions.

Santa Clara’s Board of Supervisors will vote on the resolution Tuesday.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, who was not a signatory on the joint statement but who revived discussions of the measure when it appeared a foregone failure, told the Examiner the same legislation would be introduced at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors, led by Supervisor Shamann Walton and supported by Haney and Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

It would then likely be voted on next week in front of a “committee of the whole,” a procedural exception whereby the legislation would skip committee and instead be discussed and voted on by the entire board within the same meeting.

The urgency is due to an August 7 deadline to get something on the November ballot.

“I believe this is a compromise our entire board can and will support. It’s our best and maybe only way forward […],” Haney said. “It’ll get us a vote, a hearing and, hopefully, if San Mateo can come on board, it’ll go in front of voters.”

The sales tax appeared dead on arrival after last week’s San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting, when Peskin and Walton declined to refer the measure to committee. They later blamed unequal regional influence over key Caltrain decisions as the primary reason they couldn’t support a sales tax measure without governance reform.

It was the last opportunity before the ballot deadline under normal procedural rules, and it caused a maelstrom of public debate that embroiled advocates and policymakers alike.

“It’s important to get the measure on the ballot to have an ongoing service that we can decide about the best way to govern,” Levin said of the last minute attempt to attach governance reform to a funding scheme.

Haney took to Twitter at the time, vowing to revive the measure and introduce it on his own, if necessary. However he says he’s since realized proposing something without the support of his colleagues would only make it “more complicated and less likely to get on the ballot,” which explains his current cooperation with Peskin and Walton.

“Without this compromise, I don’t think I could have even gotten a hearing, and we would have been entirely at the end of the tracks. Now we have hope,” Haney said.

Caltrain’s current funding is fickle, with about 70% of its annual revenue comes from the farebox. The remainder comes from equal contributions from each of the three counties, but how much they provide can change on an annual basis. Ridership has dropped 95% since the start of shelter-in-place, gutting the rail’s budget and jeopardizing its continued service.

Those in favor of the original sales tax measure say it will rescue the rail network from its doomsday financial forecast and give it the long-overdue dedicated funding source it needs to achieve independence and stability. It would also relieve partner transit agencies of their annual contributions, freeing up funds in their strapped budgets.

Though many agree reforming its governance structure is a necessary undertaking, they say it must come second to ensuring Caltrain’s survival.

“Caltrain is absolutely essential to the future of the Bay Area’s future regional rail system. The sales tax is incredibly important to ensure Caltrain’s continued viability. Governance reform is also essential in recognizing Caltrain as a regional world-class rail system,” state Sen. Scott Wiener said. “Governance reform doesn’t need to be part of the measure, but accountability mechanisms are necessary to ensure reform actually happens.”

To get on November’s ballot, the measure must be approved by the boards of supervisors and transit agencies in San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties.

San Mateo County’s board and transit agency already approved the measure, but that vote did not include any provisions about disentangling itself from Caltrain.

For the version put forth by Santa Clara and San Francisco counties to be approved, San Mateo County’s respective bodies would need to hold special meetings to approve the new language.

It may meet with opposition, however. A number of federal, state and local legislators representing the Peninsula issued a joint statement Sunday calling for the sales tax to be placed on November’s ballot free of any governance conditions.

It was first issued in response to reporting from the San Francisco Chronicle, which broke news of a proposal on the table that would have directed all funds collected in a given county back to an account managed by its respective transit agency. Those agencies would then determine how much — if any — money to then give to Caltrain.

However the legislators, who included U.S. Reps. Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo, state Sen. Jerry Hill and Assembly members Kevin Mullin and Marc Berman, suggested that requiring changes to Caltrain’s structure along with the ballot measure violates the state law that allows for the creation of a sales tax to fund the operation of the agency in the first place. Passed in 2017, SB 797 sets parameters around any potential revenue measure, including the stipulation that “net revenues from the tax to be used by the board for operating and capital purposes of the Caltrain rail service.”

“All of us need to keep riders first and foremost in our minds. It’s really quite simple. A clean deal is what the riders and public deserve. Let the voters decide,” the statement read.

SamTrans’ legal counsel echoed this sentiment in a Tuesday morning letter addressed to the San Mateo County Transit District Board Members, declaring SB 797 “prohibits” linking the tax to “unrelated — even if salutary — organization or other objectives,” and criticizing the other two counties for their efforts to tie political negotiations to the “overall economic wellbeing of the railway.”

And even if the measure makes it to the ballot, it will require the support of a two-thirds majority vote in November.

“It is never a ‘good time’ to deal with governance, but we can’t keep kicking the can down the tracks[..],” the San Francisco and Santa Clara joint statement read. “If we work collaboratively, we can emerge stronger than ever to realize the railway’s potential to provide dynamic, metro-like service for all users across our region.

Bay Area News

