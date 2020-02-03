Coronavirus patients being treated in SF hospital

Two patients previously diagnosed with novel coronavirus are now being treated in a San Francisco hospital, according to the Department of Public Health.

They arrived from another California county on Monday morning and present no elevated risk to the public, DPH officials said.

DPH is not naming the hospital nor releasing more patient information, citing privacy concerns.

Six cases of the coronavirus have been reported in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. Two of those cases are in Santa Clara County.

