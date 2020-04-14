Coronavirus cases near 1k in SF as more people test positive from closed shelter

There were 30 more coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in San Francisco, bringing the total to 987.

The latest update also shows the number of people infected by the respiratory illness at MSC South, San Francisco’s largest shelter, has increased to 102, including 92 homeless people who had stayed there and 10 staff.

The City announced Monday that it has moved the homeless residents staying at the shelter over the weekend into hotel rooms and shuttered the shelter for cleaning. The outbreak at the shelter was announced by city officials last Friday, when they said 68 homeless people had tested positive there. The number increased to 81 homeless from the shelter testing positive on Monday to 92 today.

It is not clear at this point how many homeless people have tested positive for the illness in San Francisco. The Department of Public Health has so far not been able to tell the Examiner how many of the total positive cases are among those who are unhoused. Nor could they say if any of the 15 who have died from the disease were homeless.

The department has also not provided the number of positive cases that have later recovered, so it is unclear what the recovery rate is and how many active cases there currently are in San Francisco.

There are 17 confirmed cases at Laguna Honda Hospital, The City’s long-term care facility where there was an outbreak of the virus. That includes 13 staff and four patients.

As of April 12, there were 90 people who tested positive in local hospital beds, of which 31 were in intensive care unit beds.

