Coronavirus cases exceed 600 in SF; 9 reported dead

For the first time, the number of new coronavirus cases surpassed 600 in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The City reported 39 additional cases since Monday for a total of 622. The increase comes despite the lowest daily increase of April on Monday, when there were just 15 more cases reported for a total of 583.

Cases include three homeless people who tested positive while living in city shelters and 16 cases at the city’s long-term care facility, which include 12 staff and four residents.

City officials continue to brace for a surge in cases, by expanding the number of available hospital beds and intensive care beds and testing sits.

“We have seen this happen in many places across the world and this country and we need to be as ready as we possibly can,” Dr. Grant Colfax, head of the Department of Public Health, said Monday. “Our suge capacity continues to increase.”

Colfax said that since January local hospitals have worked to increase intensive care unit beds from 277 to 530, a 91 percent increase. And he said that the regular acute care beds, also known as medical surgery beds, increased from 1,055 to over 1,600, a 52 percent increase.

“We accomplished this by opening previously closed units and by repurposing areas normally used for other functions, such as outpatient surgery,” Colfax said.

That includes the opening Monday of St. Francis Memorial Hospital’s new 48-bed unit for coronavirus patients.

“These extra beds will make a big difference,” Colfax said. “However, there are still plausible scenarios that a large surge can overwhelm even those additional resources.”

The bed increase doesn’t include the announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday that he has finalized a deal to open up to 291-beds at the CPMC Pacific Campus at 2333 Buchanan St. The deal is part of Newsom’s overall plan to add 50,000 beds to the state’s existing 75,000 beds. About 30,000 will come from within existing hospitals as the state plans to secure up to 20,000.

Colfax also promised that The City would begin reporting more details around coronavirus beyond just the deaths and new cases as they have been and a new data tracker was announced Tuesday.

Colfax said Monday that about 80 of the positive cases were in local hospitals and half of them in intensive care.

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/