Traffic on 19th Avenue. (Photo courtesy Shutterstock)

Construction on 19th Avenue to begin Monday, traffic delays expected

Officials encourage drivers to take alternate routes, factor in longer travel times

Drivers traversing 19th Avenue can expect to see even more traffic starting Monday November 30.

Crews will break ground on the 19th Avenue Infrastructure Improvement Project, part of a larger multi-agency initiative to make pedestrians safer, boost Muni efficiency, upgrade underground utilities and create a smoother road.

Most immediately, road users will see a slowdown between Lincoln Way and Noriega Street in the southbound direction. According to Caltrans officials, this first phase will last until January 28, 2021.

Transit reliability and pedestrian safety improvements are part of the 19th Avenue Combined City Project expected to last 27 months total. It will be phased into four segments, starting with this first stretch on Monday.

Though 19th Avenue will remain open for the entirety of the project, as currently planned, traffic will be significantly impacted, and drivers should expect delays and opt for alternate routes, where possible.

Travel lanes will be reduced from three to two, according to a press release from San Francisco Public Works, one of the lead agencies on the project.

Work, described by The City as “extensive” includes replacement of water and sewer mains, street base repairs, installation of new ADA-compliant curb ramps, construction of bulbs to shorten the walking distance required to cross the street, concrete bus pads, traffic signal improvements and sidewalk widening at bus stops.

Afterwards, Caltrans will pave the entire stretch from Lincoln Way to Holloway Avenue, as this road is considered part of California State Route 1.

Construction crews will work on one side of 19th Avenue within a single lane at any given time, and it will occur between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

-Bay City News contributed to this report

