Connie Chan’s lead widens in the D1 contest

Connie Chan, District 1 candidate, in the Richmond District on October 18, 2020.(Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Progressive candidate Connie Chan saw her lead widen in the District 1 contest, according to the latest vote tally released Saturday.

In the only close supervisor race, days have passed in suspense with Chan and moderate candidate Marjan Philhour flip-flopping leads as more ballots were counted.

Chan retook the lead over Philhour by 107 votes on Friday, and is now up by 147 votes.

A win by Chan, who was endorsed by current seat holder Supervisor Sandra Fewer, would mean the District 1 seat remains represented by a progressive and Mayor London Breed failed to pick up an ally. Breed had endorsed Philhour.

The latest tally comes after the Department of Election counted 976 ballots in the District 1 contest since Friday, for a total of 35,087.

Chan has seen an increasing edge in voters’ first choice votes.

The department said they had 10,000 ballots citywide remaining to count as of Saturday afternoon.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsElection 2020Politicssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/