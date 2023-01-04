WASHINGTON —
A right-wing Republican revolt paralyzed the House for a second painful day on Wednesday, leaving Representative Kevin McCarthy of California fighting for political survival after losing a half-dozen consecutive votes for speaker and no clear path forward to allow Congress to function.
In a spectacle on the House floor not seen in 100 years, unrelenting hard-right lawmakers refused repeatedly to throw their support behind Mr. McCarthy, the party leader, who suffered another three humiliating defeats in a grim replay of the three he endured on Tuesday. The episode again put Republican divisions on vivid display, grinding the House to a standstill and extending an ignominious start to the new Republican majority, potentially foreshadowing an era of dysfunction and disarray.
Mr. McCarthy vowed to keep fighting, and he and his allies adjourned the House temporarily late Wednesday afternoon so he could huddle with his top deputies and the ringleaders of the opposition to explore a resolution. But there was little sign that the stalemate could be broken, and even an entreaty from former President Donald J. Trump for the party to unite around Mr. McCarthy fell flat.
By Wednesday night, the House had adjourned again with no resolution, agreeing to return at noon to plunge back into the fight.
The historic deadlock — the first of its kind since 1923, when it took the House nine ballots to elect a speaker — effectively blocked Congress from functioning, preventing lawmakers from being sworn in, putting off the adoption of new rules to govern the chamber and making legislative work impossible. Rank-and-file Republicans groused that it had scuttled their vows to immediately use their new power to unleash a torrent of oversight investigations as their first order of business.
Some of Mr. McCarthy’s detractors viewed that consequence as an upside to their revolt, and they showed no signs of fatigue.
“Time is on our side,” said Representative Bob Good of Virginia. “It’s worth taking a few days, or a few weeks, to get the best possible speaker. The country can’t afford to continue what we’ve always done to get what we’ve always gotten.”
Others were not so sanguine.
“There are multiple levels of Dante’s Inferno, and we’re in one of them right now,” said Representative Jeff Van Drew, Republican of New Jersey, adding that his party could not continue to go down the same path after two days of embarrassing votes on the House floor with roughly the same results. “We’ve got to get everybody back in the room and start beating the daylights out of each other.”
With all members elected to the House present and voting, Mr. McCarthy needs to receive 218 votes to become speaker, leaving little room for Republican defections, as the party controls only 222 seats. He has consistently fallen well short of that level this week, drawing no more than 203 votes even as his Democratic counterpart, Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, has won 212, with every member of his party united behind him.
On Wednesday, Mr. McCarthy lost a fourth, fifth and sixth ballot, with the same 20 defectors who opposed him on Tuesday throwing their support behind Representative Byron Donalds of Florida, who was just elected to his second term and was the first Black man to be nominated by Republicans for the job.