Byb Bibene’s artistic journey has taken him all over the world.
The Congolese choreographer was first introduced to U.S. audiences at the San Francisco International Arts Festival in 2007 as a member of Compagnie Li-Sangha, a dance ensemble that presented the 40-minute “Mona-Mambu.”
Bibene takes the stage again next month, this time as the founder and artistic director of the Kiandanda Dance Theater, for the world premiere of his latest work, “Religion Kitendi-Dress Code,” as part of SFIAF’s Summer Series.
Now a fixture at studios and stages across the world, Bibene “never dreamed of becoming a professional dancer. It just happened,” he said. However his fine arts career is by no means a coincidence.
A native of the Republic of Congo, Bibene had a cross-cultural upbringing, being both from the Kongo (paternal) and Ntsangui (maternal) ethnic groups. His extended family embraced both sides and supplied Bibene with a traditional arts education.
“Each ethnic group has their own identities and their own way of dancing and were always showcasing that dance culture on a weekly basis,” said Bibene. “Art is this really integrated part of the people. I grew up in that culture. It was not something I had to go learn; it was just there.”
Bibene was not always comfortable being the center of attention, especially when it came to showing off his moves. “I was shy growing up. Even if I knew all the dances, I didn't show it in front of people until really later on (in life),” he said.
A civil war reignited in Bibene’s country in 1997, forcing his family to flee to Dolisie, the Republic of Congo’s third largest city. “It was a place where I had to survive. Survive the kidnappings, survive a lot of just really sad stuff,” Bibene recalled.
Once the war subsided, Bibene earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Marien Ngouabi University, per his father’s wishes. He also continued pursuing dance, studying the postmodern movement that was taking shape in parts of Francophone Africa.
In addition to his studies, Bibene performed professionally and taught French, English, finance and financial literacy. “I was almost an entrepreneur, doing all kinds of businesses to survive and getting money to support myself,” he said.
While pursuing his master’s degree, Bibene was selected to join Li-Sangha, whose members created pieces that spoke to their experiences of living in the Congo, for the Danse en Danse Festival in Paris in 2006. The ensemble was subsequently invited to perform their work in San Francisco the following year.
During this time, Bibene’s work shifted to bringing attention to the struggles of war refugees, especially those from Africa. He also founded Kiandanda, his dance company, in the Republic of Congo as well as the Mbongui Square Festival, a project that promotes equity, education and exchange of ideas through multidisciplinary programs and performances.
His latest piece, “Religion Kitendi,” uses haute couture to examine the impacts of the slave trade and European colonization of Africa. It focuses on Congolese sapeurs who take their name from an abbreviation of the Society of Ambience-Makers and Elegant People (Sape).
The subculture, which is found in the cities of Kinshasa and Brazzaville in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Congo respectively, began taking shape in the 1930s and channels inspiration from the style and manners of dandies, their colonial predecessors.
Called sapeurs, these well-dressed individuals cope with their surrounding economic hardship and their country’s political turmoil by purchasing high-fashion attire. Their actions promote a sense of healing and belonging. “At the same time, there is a contrast to it because they’re coming from poor neighborhoods,” said Bibene.
With any project, Bibene thrives in relative chaos or in spaces that remind him of the lively streets of the Republic of Congo. “I like to create in a garage. I like the mess. I need to see the mess around me,” said Bibene. “You put me in a yoga studio, it's all clean and mirrors. It shuts me down. I can’t create like that.”
Since moving to the United States, Bibene doesn’t dance as much as he did in the Republic of Congo because of the cost of booking a studio, dancer availability and having the proper funding for projects.
Nonetheless, he says his love for the art of dance, whether as a choreographer or performer, remains as fervent as it was in his home country. “I've never smoked in my life, I barely drink, right, and people wonder why I have lots of energy. I get my energy from music,” he said. “I don't even think there will be anything in my life that can replace what this does to my body and to my soul.”
IF YOU GO
"Religion Kitendi: Dress Code"
When: 8 p.m. July 1–2
Where: ODC Theater, 3153 17th Street, S.F.
Tickets: $16–$20
Contact: sfiaf.org