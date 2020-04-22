(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Congestion pricing suspended on Bay Bridge

The Bay Area Toll Authority voted Wednesday to suspend weekday congestion pricing on the Bay Bridge indefinitely during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicle traffic has dropped significantly across all seven state-owned toll bridges in the Bay Area due to the pandemic and the resulting local and state shelter-in-place orders. Traffic on the Bay Bridge specifically has fallen by about half compared to last year since the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order took effect March 17.

Effective at the start of the day Thursday, tolls for two-axle vehicles crossing the bridge will remain at $6 all day and at all times.

Previously, the bridge’s congestion pricing had reduced to $5 from midnight to 5 a.m., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight and raised to $7 during peak hours from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The BATA and Caltrans encourage people traveling across the Bay Bridge and other toll bridges around the region to purchase a FasTrak toll tag. Last month, staffing of tollbooths was suspended at the seven state-owned bridges in the region to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Motorists can open a FasTrak account at bayareafastrak.org or by calling (877) 229-8655.

