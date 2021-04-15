(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Confrontation ends in shooting near SF Civic Center

San Francisco police believe four young suspects were involved in the shooting of a 46-year-old woman who was struck by gunfire Wednesday in the Civic Center area.

One of the suspects shot the woman on Golden Gate Avenue between Hyde and Leavenworth streets at around 1:22 p.m. after the group confronted the victim over a prior dispute, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, while the suspects are alleged to have hopped into a sedan and fled the scene.

Police have described the suspects as two 19-year-old women and two minor females.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

