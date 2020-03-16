Confirmed coronavirus cases increase to 40 in San Francisco

Three more people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday morning, bringing San Francisco’s confirmed count to 40, according to the Department of Emergency Management.

With the lack of on-demand testing obscuring the true scope of the virus’s spread, DEM cautioned against using the confirmed case count as an indicator of San Francisco’s situation.

“The most important thing people can do is practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene and look out for one another,” DEM said in a release.

The statewide total jumped by 44 on Sunday compared to the day before, bringing California’s total confirmed cases to 335, according to the California Department of Public Health.

