Concord man arrested in connection with Hunters Point homicide

A 38-year-old man from Concord has been arrested in connection with a Saturday night homicide in San Francisco’s Hunters Point, according to police.

Sauntek Harris was arrested Tuesday in Concord as a suspect in the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Dietrich Whitley, police said.

Whitley was shot in the chest repeatedly at around 9:29 p.m. at Oakdale Avenue and Griffth Street, near the Oakdale public housing complex.

Police and paramedics performed life-saving measures, but Whitley succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

Police said Harris is being booked at County Jail on suspicion of homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The killing marked the 24th reported homicide of the year in San Francisco and the first in more than a month.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com