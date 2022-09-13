Concealed carry

A man shows off the gun he carries in his waistband. Since the U.S. Supreme Court's latest decision on guns, San Francisco has seen a surge in concealed carry permit applications.

 Jim Wilson/The New York Times

San Francisco has seen a dramatic spike in applications to carry a gun in public since the U.S. Supreme Court loosened the eligibility requirements for such permits less than three months ago.   

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has received 45 concealed carry weapons permit applications in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen. The department typically sees just two concealed carry permit applications each year, a spokesperson said.

