Community raising money support businesses, residents displaced by fire

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support the victims of a large fire that ravaged two buildings in the Castro District last Saturday has raised more than $6,800 in four days, and additional fundraisers are planned in the upcoming week.

The fire erupted around 4:30 a.m. at 465 Castro St. and quickly grew to four alarms, spreading to an adjacent building at 460 Castro St. The San Francisco Examiner reported previously that eight residents from the two buildings were displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The blaze also shuttered two long-standing Castro businesses operating on the ground-floor of the buildings, Osaka Sushi and the adjacent Q Bar, an iconic queer bar that has long been a part of the neighborhood’s vibrant nightlife. Other businesses impacted by the fire included Cafe Mystique and BodySF.

Osaka Sushi and Q Bar, which appear to have mainly suffered water damage, will remain closed indefinitely.

“Q Bar seems to have suffered damage mainly from the water caused by the brave firefighters who put out the fire on the roofs of the [two] buildings,” Cip Cipriano, Q Bar’s owner, wrote in a Nov. 16 Facebook post, expressing gratitude that none of his staff was injured. “We can rebuild and fix whatever we need to but I could never replace them.”

To speed up repairs, the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District Working Group organized the GoFundMe campaign, which seeks to raise $25,000.

Two big fundraisers are planned — one by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on Nov. 27 (“Thanksgiving Eve”) at Oasis, located at 298 11th St. and another on Nov. 30 at Beaux, located at 2344 Market St. — to provide additional relief.

On Saturday, Mayor London Breed also directed The City’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development to activate the Small Business Disaster Relief Fund, which allows the businesses to apply for $10,000 to help pay for expenses incurred from the fire.

Building tenants who lose their homes in a fire are eligible for relocation assistance through The City.

Planned fundraisers for the Castro fire victims will take place on November 27 at Oasis (298 11th St.), from 8-11 p.m. and on November 30 at Beaux (2344 Market St.) from 3-7 p.m.

