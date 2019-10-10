Communities report issues related to power outages as PG&E says all shutoffs completed

Oakland officials said PG&E confirmed Thursday morning that all power shutoffs are complete.

PG&E crews work to replace telephone poles that were burned by the Camp Fire on Billie Road in the town of Paradise in Butte County on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Cities in Alameda County are reporting a series of issues stemming from the Public Safety Power Shutoff that PG&E has imposed in parts of the county, mainly in hilly areas.

Oakland city officials said the power shutoff went into effect in parts of their city at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, primarily above MacArthur Boulevard between Fruitvale and 106th Avenue and along the Skyline Boulevard and Grizzly Peak Boulevard corridor.

(See related stories: Live updates and Why San Francisco remains spared)

The city said that, according to PG&E, about 16,000 customers in Oakland were impacted by the shutoff and remain without power, which equates to about 48,000 residents.

Oakland officials said PG&E confirmed Thursday morning that all power shutoffs are complete and it will begin the process of inspecting the system and restoring power, which could still take several days.

The city said a Red Flag Warning is scheduled to be in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday and a high wind advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center remains operational and the Oakland Fire Department remains on high alert, given the extremely hazardous fire conditions.

In addition to their normal operations, firefighters have continued to conduct roving fire patrols in the Oakland hills, according to the city.

The Police Department and staff from the city’s Department of Transportation also deployed additional neighborhood patrols throughout the night and relayed information to dispatch about street light outages.

The city said engineers were promptly deployed to those locations to assess the infrastructure issues and provide traffic safety support at key intersections where signals were out.

About 80 signalized intersections in Oakland remain without power and motorists should treat them as an all-way stop.

The Hayward Fire Department said the power shutoff in its area late Wednesday affected 1,400 residences in the Hayward hills and 2,000 residences in the Fairview Fire Protection District, which serves parts of the Hayward hills and the Five Canyons area in Castro Valley.

The department said the city of Hayward has responded to the outage with increased and pre-positioned firefighters, police and emergency-dispatch staffing levels. However, some pre-positioned firefighters were dispatched to help fight a fire in the hills around Moraga in Contra Costa County early Thursday.

Hayward and Fairview Fire Protection District residents can call (510) 583-4949 or visit www.hayward-ca.gov/psps to get up-to-date information on the wind event and power outages. Residents are urged to avoid calling 911 except in an emergency due to anticipated increased service demand.

The city of Hayward has established a cooling and device-charging center has been established in the rotunda of City Hall at 777 B St. that will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until it’s no longer needed.

A second Hayward center has been established by the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District at the San Felipe Community Center at 2058 D St.

It’s also scheduled to be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Berkeley police said extra city staff, police and firefighters worked through the night to help those affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff both in parts of their city and as mutual aid for fires in the East Bay.

The Fremont Police Department said the signal lights at Mission Boulevard and Niles Canyon Road are in flash mode and officers are directing traffic, as traffic in the southbound lanes is backed up to King Road.

The department said there is a small power outage in the area of Niles Canyon Road and Mission Boulevard and it doesn’t have an estimate on when power or the signal lights will be restored.

Police advised people to give themselves extra time if they travel through that area on Thursday.