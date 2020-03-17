Commonwealth Club streams timely conversations

A recent Commonwealth Club talk with George Hammond, left, and White House correspondent Kenneth Walsh on presidential leadership is available to stream for free. (Courtesy photo)

The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco has canceled its live events through April, but is offering online programming.

The civic group’s first digital, interactive program with White House correspondent Kenneth Walsh addressing “Presidential Leadership in Crisis,” in conversation with George Hammond is available for viewing online.

On March 18 at 1 p.m. is another digital program, “Combatting Coronavirus in Our Communities: What Works, Why Now?” which takes a look at the measures practiced by countries such as Taiwan and Singapore, which have avoided large outbreaks, and what we can learn from them.

The free program with doctors John Swartzberg of UC Berkeley and UCSF, and C. Jason Wang of Stanford is available to stream for free, although the club appreciates donations.Visit commonwealthclub.org for details.

