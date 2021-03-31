Collision along Market Street injures five, including police officer

A cyclist rides near multiple Muni buses along Market Street on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Five people, including a San Francisco police officer, were hospitalized following a collision along at an intersection along Market Street on Wednesday morning, police said.

The collision happened around 11 a.m. at Market and Eighth streets, involving several vehicles, including an on-duty SFPD motorcycle officer.

The officer was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police did not release details on the extent of the injuries of the remaining four victims.

Further details about the collision were not available.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/