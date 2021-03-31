A cyclist rides near multiple Muni buses along Market Street on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Collision along Market Street injures five, including police officer

Five people, including a San Francisco police officer, were hospitalized following a collision along at an intersection along Market Street on Wednesday morning, police said.

The collision happened around 11 a.m. at Market and Eighth streets, involving several vehicles, including an on-duty SFPD motorcycle officer.

The officer was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police did not release details on the extent of the injuries of the remaining four victims.

Further details about the collision were not available.

