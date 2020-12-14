Colfax: SF General gets first 2K COVID-19 vaccine doses

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Monday received 2,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration authorized for use last week, a top health official said.

Dr. Grant Colfax, head of the Department of Public Health, told reporters during a virtual press conference that the vaccines were received Monday morning, as cities across the nation are also receiving their first batches.

“We received 2,000 doses of the vaccine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital this morning,” Colfax said. “And obviously it’s incredibly important that we vaccinate people as quickly as possible. We will be keeping the public updated on progress in that regard.”

It was not clear if anyone had yet to be administered the vaccine. Healthcare workers and those in nursing homes are to receive the first doses of the vaccine under state guidelines.

San Francisco is expecting to receive 13 boxes or 12,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to a report to the Health Commission. Health officials have said they would be distributed among the acute care hospitals in San Francisco.

In the future Kaiser, Sutter, Dignity and University of California hospitals are expected to receive allocations directly from the California Department of Public Health.

The City is also expected to receive 60 boxes, or 6,000 doses, of the Moderna vaccine, sometime between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28.

The vaccine comes as San Francisco and the state are experiencing the worst surge of the pandemic with patients quickly filling up hospital beds.

Colfax said that the vaccine is not going to help reduce the current surge because it will take time to roll it out to many people. He previously said widespread distribution of the vaccine is not expected until the spring or summer.

“Lets give thanks for the lifesaving vaccine that is on the way,” Colfax said. “But I cannot emphasize enough that we must still remain vigilant. With limited supply, the vaccine will not save us from this current increase and surge in hospitalizations.”

Earlier this month, San Francisco and other Bay Area counties voluntaily imposed the state’s regional stay-at-home order tied to intensive care unit hospital bed capacity to slow the spread of the virus.

Intensive care unit bed capacity in the Bay Area has decreased from 26 percent to 17 percent in under a week, Colfax said. In San Francisco alone, there are 148 hospitalzed COVID-19 patients and 37 in the intensive care unit. There are an estimated 2,897 diagnosed active cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco.

Colfax said he hopes the shutdown will help to slow the spread or he warned that San Francisco’s hospitals would run out of intensive care unit beds within weeks.

“For the last week, we have averaged over 200 new people testing positive for the virus each day,” Colfax said. “Our hope this week is that cases stabilize, but we do not know for sure that that will happen.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

