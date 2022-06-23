For 24 years, environmentalist Lisa Craig Gautier and her husband Patrice Oliver Gautier, co-founders of the nonprofit organization Matter of Trust, have focused on living sustainable lives. Almost three years ago, the couple extended their reach by opening the doors to their "Eco Home," where residents throughout The City can explore their own environmentally-conscious lifestyles.
Tucked away in the Cole Valley neighborhood, Matter of Trust's Eco Home provides visitors with planet-friendly inspirations for their apartments and workspaces. The home also boasts a permaculture garden, an area of agriculture that focuses on growing crops and other plants that can readily thrive in the Bay Area's ecosystem. Demonstrations are primarily done through six seasonal open houses as well as tours and field trips of the facility.
Gautier, Matter of Trust’s president, said the organization is built on asking, “How can we turn waste into resources?”
While Matter of Trust's Eco Home might not have all the answers, the facility offers a promising start.
During hours of operation, visitors are drawn to the Eco Home by a wishing well planter that is placed on the sidewalk in front of the house. Wide-open wooden doors offer sneak peeks at Matter of Trust’s assortment of exhibits.
The garage’s floor space is designed to show off five areas of an apartment: a kitchen, a living room, a bedroom, a bathroom and a home office. While walking through each area, visitors can learn about and interact with environmentally-friendly alternatives to their usual ways of living.
Solutions range from switching to energy-efficient appliances in the kitchen and energy saving lights in the bedroom to decorating one’s bedroom or office with salvaged or upcycled furniture.
After walking through the garage, visitors are taken to the backyard which boasts an edible garden, a tiny home decked out in solar panels and a fog catcher, where large pieces of mesh netting induce fog droplets to flow downward into a trough below, as well as a chicken coop.
The garden, which is designed to thrive with San Francisco’s ecosystem, allows tenants in the apartment complex to grow their own food, such as pumpkins and leeks. A laundry-to-garden irrigation system uses greywater from the complex’s washing machine to water the garden’s plants.
The coop serves up eggs that tenants can use for breakfast and other meals. When roaming around the garden, the chickens act as nature’s weed eaters and tend to the grass.
Several permits were required for this project, such as changing garage use from accessory parking to a public facility for community education. Accommodations were also made for solar panels, lighting and eco-demonstration exhibits. Since its inception, Matter of Trust's Eco Home has a working relationship with the San Francisco Department of the Environment.
“People will just randomly pass by and be like, ‘Oh, what is this?’ and they would just check it out and end up taking a lot from it,” said Lonnie Allen, a Matter of Trust employee who first got involved with the program by working on hair mats at the Eco-Industrial Hub, a separate Matter of Trust facility located in the South of Market District.
The hair mats, which were first introduced by the Gautiers in 2000, are an extension of Matter of Trust's Clean Wave program, which collects hair, fur and fleece clippings to make petroleum spill cleanup booms.
The Eco-Hub also features an exhibit hall which hosts a hair salon, pop-up pet groomers, a rooftop garden and more.
The organization also operates an online platform called the “Hum Sum” where users can learn sustainability through sharing solutions, exchanging services and ideas and having access to a research library, among other resources.
Back at the Eco Home, Gautier says that renters “can come through and see all the different ideas” at play in the garage and the backyard. She noted that all tenants also practice their own sustainability efforts, such as composting in the garden.
Additionally, the renters eagerly welcome inquisitive minds.
“We tell them in advance before they move in that there could be field trips and all this kind of stuff and so everybody that moves in is totally okay with it,” said Gautier.
Allen, who now coordinates field trips and visits to the Eco Home, says the interactions from visiting the Eco Home spark conversations among renters and others about alternatives such as procuring a tiny home, installing induction stoves or simply being cognizant of personal waste.
“You get to kind of see change in the community or people just learning from what we're doing,” said Allen. “I think just witnessing it is pretty cool.”