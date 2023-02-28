Brian Armstrong

Brian Armstrong is the CEO and co-founder of Coinbase. The cryptocurrency exchange  announced Monday that it will suspend trading on Binance’s stablecoin cryptocurrency.

 Courtesy Ethan Pines

The battle for dominance in the crypto market took a curious turn this week after Coinbase moved against rival Binance — and Wall Street cheered.

Coinbase announced Monday that it will suspend trading on Binance’s stablecoin cryptocurrency called BUSD. The move was triggered by an Securities and Exchange Commission statement that the cryptocurrency, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar, was considered a security that must be registered under federal securities law.

