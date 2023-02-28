The battle for dominance in the crypto market took a curious turn this week after Coinbase moved against rival Binance — and Wall Street cheered.
Coinbase announced Monday that it will suspend trading on Binance’s stablecoin cryptocurrency called BUSD. The move was triggered by an Securities and Exchange Commission statement that the cryptocurrency, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar, was considered a security that must be registered under federal securities law.
"Our determination to suspend trading for BUSD is based on our own internal monitoring and review processes,” a Coinbase spokesperson told The Examiner. “When reviewing BUSD, we determined that it no longer met our listing standards and will be suspended.”
The suspension takes effect on March 13, 2023, the company said. Binance could not immediately be reached for comment.
The announcement sent Coinbase’s shares rising 10% on Wednesday, a rally that was clearly triggered by the company’s move against Binance, said Wall Street analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush.
Investors had recently soured on Coinbase shares as the crypto marketplace reeled from the market downturn, which became deeper with the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX.
Coinbase has also grappled with the uncertainty over government regulation amid growing signals from regulators, led by the SEC, that there will soon be more restrictions on the way crypto companies operate.
Coinbase executives have at times taken a combative posture toward regulators, particularly SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who has been portrayed as crypto’s key nemesis.
But the company has also recently sent strong signals that it welcomes more regulation, especially in light of the FTX scandal, which has amplified perceptions of the crypto industry as being rife with corruption and fraud.