At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family.
Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco.
In March, Mayor London Breed drew criticism for dismissing negative stories about San Francisco as “noise” generated by “right-wing media,” but she wasn’t totally wrong.
Obsessive anti-S.F. Twitter hits produced by people like Wynne and Tandler feed right-wing media outlets hungry to portray The City as a dystopia rendered unlivable by Democratic policies. Their trolling supplies a steady stream of content focused on addiction, crime, homelessness — and even something called “meth poop,” which doesn’t actually exist. More on that later.
The rise of these accounts demonstrates how easily one can attract a big audience by going negative on San Francisco and getting picked up by outlets like Breitbart and Fox. It’s so easy that anyone can do it, even Ricci Lee Wynne.
Out of jail and killing it on social media
Wynne started tweeting in May, five months after being released from jail, but he has previous social media experience. In 2019, police arrested him in San Francisco after he advertised a “cocaine buffet” on Snapchat. They found a loaded gun, $6,000 in cash and more than 100 grams of cocaine in his apartment.
The Mercury News reported that Wynne was under investigation for “human and narcotics trafficking.” “The prosecution sentencing memo says ‘multiple females including an underage juvenile girl’ were also at the home,” wrote reporter Nate Gartrell.
Wynne pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges. Federal prosecutors sought a 12-year sentence, but Wynne’s lawyers begged for mercy. They portrayed him as a child abuse victim with a learning disability who needed “sympathy,” not prison. Last December, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ordered Wynne released after nearly two years of “time served.”
Now he’s back on the streets — and bigger than ever on social media. He traded Snapchat for Twitter, and he’s got a new drug hustle. Wynne patrols the Tenderloin and SOMA, using his camera to shame homeless drug users and exploit their squalor for online engagement. His videos are shared widely on Twitter, and he’s quickly become a darling of right-wing media outlets.
Wynne casts himself as a “video vigilante” dedicated to exposing the drug crisis. Yet his self-promoting style of voyeurism, which preys mostly on the sick and vulnerable, is clearly a quest for social media clout rather than social compassion.
“How the f--- do you have an ankle monitor in a tent?” says Wynne in one video that shows a homeless man in a tent with a court-ordered ankle monitor.
In another video, he confronts a man smoking drugs on a sidewalk.
“If you wanna be out here like that then imma put YOU OUT HERE LIKE THAT,” wrote Wynne, who once sold dope but now enjoys scolding addicted people on the street. His superior attitude and general lack of empathy belie the fact that he would still be in prison if not for a judge’s compassion.
In July, Wynne scored a viral hit when he tweeted a video of school children waiting for a Muni bus amid the open drug use and sales at Eighth and Mission streets.
“Now ask yourself this question … would you want your children to walk through this squalor just to get home from school?” asked Wynne in the post, which showed the faces of children and drug users alike, with no regard for their privacy.
His post tagged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris. The video received 2.8 million views and spawned news stories worldwide.
“Shocking video shows elementary school kids in San Francisco getting off bus and being forced to pick their way through crowd of homeless drug addicts shooting up in broad daylight,” screamed a headline in the U.K.-based Daily Mail.
“San Francisco kids forced to confront druggie squalor after school,” declared the New York Post.
Local TV stations rushed to interview him, as if the drug scene on that corner was breaking news.
In his most recent video, Wynne confronts a homeless Black man crouched next to a small fire on the sidewalk.
“Are you using that for fentanyl? What you smoking on, man?” asks Wynne.
The man replies that he is trying to stay warm.
“We need to clean this up,” says Wynne to his 12,000 followers.
The NYC-based queen of anti-S.F. posts
Among those who shared the tweet was Michelle Tandler, the reigning queen of anti-S.F. posts. Tandler, who has made a name for herself by treating her 60,000 followers to a running commentary on The City’s problems. Her favorite targets include crime, drugs and homelessness in San Francisco — even though she now lives in New York City.
Her online persona — that of a former liberal turned conservative due to conditions in San Francisco — is media catnip for right-wingers.
“One San Franciscan has had enough,” declared a Washington Examiner story about her tweets. She was featured prominently in Michael Shellenberger’s “San Fransicko” book and The Atlantic’s “How San Francisco became a failed city” essay. She’s the go-to source for anyone who wants to prove that The City’s dysfunctions are turning Democrats into Republicans (though a rich person becoming conservative with age is the least surprising of all political evolutions).
Like Wynne, Tandler has mastered the game. Her tweets generate attention, which generates more followers in an infinite cycle of engagement. On Aug. 11, however, she took things a little too far by creating a controversy that Politico’s Jeremy White dubbed “SF Dog Poop Meth Gate.”
“Do not read this if you are easily grossed out,” tweeted Tandler. “Last night at a party I met a woman who left San Francisco after her dog walker told her the dogs were getting addicted to meth-laced feces. Apparently, they were running around the parks looking for it and then getting high.”
The explosive claim — that one San Franciscan had fled to NYC after her dogs became addicted to meth poop — sparked a strong backlash. Many ridiculed Tandler as gullible or misinformed. Experts pointed out that meth gets metabolized mostly through the urine rather than the feces. Someone dubbed her the “Meth Poop Lady.”
Yet her tweet also received positive attention from thousands of her followers, including national conservative writers like Rod Dreher and Mark Hemingway, who shared it with their followers.
I have tried to avoid giving Tandler any attention, but meth poop crossed a line. Assured by local veterinary hospitals and S.F. Animal Control that canine meth poop addiction is not actually a thing, I wrote to Tandler to ask whether she had any evidence to back up her claims.
“Sorry but I just met the women at a party,” she replied. “I don’t think this is a top priority for me.”
I followed up: “Do you think it is responsible to tell tens of thousands of people a rumor that you have no evidence to support?”
“Probably not,” she replied. “I don’t think it really matters. The point is that people think this and talk about it. Or at least that one woman did. There is nothing I can do about it now.”
Asked whether her antics were designed to juice engagement, she gave a stunningly forthright answer.
“Yes, engagement is the goal,” she wrote. “I don’t make any money off this. It’s my hobby.”
Tandler sent me a link to her Calendly account so we could schedule an interview. The next morning, however, she canceled the interview and started posting our correspondence on Twitter.
Her followers quickly swarmed me, accusing me of “harassing” her. One challenged me to a fight. Another emailed a graphic rape fantasy about my mother. The message was clear: Don’t mess with the Meth Poop Lady, regardless of whether she’s spreading misinformation.
Algorithms favoring anger and outrage
The fact that Tandler’s outrageous tweet caused such a stir is a feature, not a bug, of social media apps. By design, controversial and inflammatory content gets more engagement, said Hany Farid, a professor at the UC Berkeley School of Information.
“The algorithms favor what engages us,” said Farid. “And it turns out what engages us is outrage, anger, conspiracy and things that conform to our preconceived notions.”
Farid pointed to an infamous 2020 experiment in which Facebook proved that negative content (dubbed “bad for the world”) spurred a higher level of user engagement than positive content (“good for the world”). Subsequent studies have shown that negativity also gets more engagement on Twitter.
“They literally turned off the algorithm called ‘good for the world’ and turned on the algorithm called ‘bad for the world,’” said Farid, characterizing Facebook’s experiment. “You can’t make this shit up, man.”
The use of fear, outrage and polarization to attract audiences is nothing new. Local TV news stations, with their “if it bleeds, it leads” ethic, figured that out long ago. Today, social media has supercharged the effect. “Bad for the world” algorithms elevate people so desperate for attention that they’ll do anything to get it. They get lured into an endless cycle of clout-chasing that rewards negativity.
But the problem is that these toxic messengers have now become shapers of reality, their voices increasingly amplified by tech platforms and media outlets addicted to outrage and eyeballs.
San Francisco helped create these platforms. So perhaps it’s poetic justice that these apps have become weapons in the hands of rising social media stars who bash The City for their own self-aggrandizement.
This City faces serious problems that deserve criticism and scrutiny. But tweets from former dope dealers and bored rich people in New York offer nothing of substance or wisdom. These people have simply become servants to the algorithm, chasing the dopamine rush of engagement, filling the toxic demand for anti-S.F., anti-Democratic content.
This column is the first in a series of pieces examining San Francisco’s toxic social media discourse. Share your observations and ideas: gduran@sfexaminer.com