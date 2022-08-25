toxic twitter

Anti-San Francisco tweeters like Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler have earned global attention for their negative content streams about The City.

 Olivia Wise/The Examiner

At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family.

Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Gil Duran is editorial page editor of The Examiner. @gilduran76