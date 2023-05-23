mist trail

Yosemite Conservancy is funding efforts to improve the Mist Trail, an iconic Yosemite hike that takes visitors up the Merced River past Vernal Fall, seen here, and Nevada Fall.

 Kylie Chappell/Yosemite Conservancy

Yosemite National Park is getting a $17 million facelift this year, including safety updates to the iconic Mist Trail.

The money will go towards some 50 projects, programs and services within the park, according to a Monday release by the Yosemite Conservancy, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that raises funds to support the park.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags