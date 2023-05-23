Yosemite National Park is getting a $17 million facelift this year, including safety updates to the iconic Mist Trail.
The money will go towards some 50 projects, programs and services within the park, according to a Monday release by the Yosemite Conservancy, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that raises funds to support the park.
The 7-mile round trip Mist Trail is one of the park’s most popular attractions, winding along the Merced River and leading to the “spray zone” of Vernal Fall. The trail is steep and often wet, which can be dangerous to navigate. One part of the trail is just a series of steep steps cut into the cliffside.
True to its name, people often get soaked, which combined with the wet trail can lead to slips and even falls.
The trail is visited by an average of 3,000 hikers a day, according to the Yosemite Conservancy, and an upgrade is overdue.
“This is one of the most popular trails in the entire National Parks system and one of its most spectacular,” said Yosemite Conservancy President Frank Dean in the release. “Trails are the best way to explore Yosemite’s breathtaking landscape — whether you’re climbing through the spray along the Mist Trail, taking a stroll in a quiet forest or trekking over mountain passes.”
The entrance to the John Muir Trail will also be getting a new foot bridge for people to cross the Merced River, which was washed away in a flood about 25 years ago, Dean told the San Francisco Examiner on Monday.
“Since then people have had to walk around in this kind of more confusing way,” he said. “So this would restore that sense of arrival.”
The trailhead is just a start. There will also be better signage along the path to help inform people about what they’re seeing and some cautionary signs as well with safety reminders.
The viewing platform at the base of Vernal Falls will be made bigger so people can better take photos of that iconic spot.
“That’s often the place where people turn around,” said Dean. “It’s sort of the juncture – if you’re going to go beyond those granite steps to that second waterfall, the Nevada Fall or even the Half Dome and beyond.”
Better handrails will be added to rock walls as well. These improvements aim to keep people from being tempted to go towards the water’s edge, as the Merced River is very fast. Restroom options will be improved at Vernal Falls as well. The cables at Half Dome might also be improved, Dean noted.
“There’s a lot of multiple layers in this project,” said Dean.
Money will also be allocated to studying the park's ecosystem, including threats to the giant sequoias and the park's salamander, bat and Pacific fisher.
Researchers are working to determine how the effects of the drought, fires, and bark beetles have impacted the sequoias’ stress levels. In the last three years 15% of the sequoia population was killed by wildfires in the Sierra Nevada, according to Dean.
This year’s winter season was likely an improvement for the trees, but they’re still facing challenges. “Particularly with the insect infestation, the bark beetles,” he said.
As for the salamanders and other species, park researchers are likely checking how they’ve been faring in the face of climate change.
“The park researchers and biologists that we work with at the National Park Service, they're always sort of checking the pulse of all the species that are in the park,” said Dean. “Salamanders and amphibians are particularly vulnerable to changes in temperature and water.”
Another project will focus on the black oak tree population in Yosemite and its history with the Indigenous People in the area.
“Yosemite certainly has the largest, probably one of the finest black oak forests in the state,” said Dean. “And oak acorns were a staple food for the Native Americans.”
This year, a team consisting of a Native American biologist with the park service and young Native Americans will work together to assess the health of the black oak forest in the park.
“Because, you know, there's supposed to be small, incremental fires that come through to burn off the forest litter and grasses, and then that allows the acorns to germinate and re-sprout as younger trees,” said Dean. But fires have been suppressed for many years due to the Smokey the Bear campaign and wider state policies.
This has prevented younger oaks from growing, and now the population is comprised mostly of older oaks.
“It's kind of a cool project to have a combination of tribal wisdom and culture and then modern biology coming together to do the right thing for the trees in the forest,” said Dean.
This is the nonprofit’s 100th year of raising funds for the park. Most of the plans for park improvements are in the design phase right now. People will start to see the physical changes in 2025 which will be executed in phases going into 2026.