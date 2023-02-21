The private banking system has left some San Franciscans behind. That’s why the City is taking steps to roll out a new public bank that would prioritize investing in affordable housing, small businesses and green infrastructure to ensure low-income residents and low-margin businesses get the loans they need to thrive.

But as the City moves closer to establishing a public bank — defined as a financial institution that is owned and managed by the government in the public interest — the challenges of how to disentangle the City’s reliance on private banks and foster an equitable transition across its energy, housing and transportation sectors have surfaced, including questions of how to pay for San Francisco’s ambitious climate plan, which is expected to cost nearly $22 billion.

