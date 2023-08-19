California’s so-far mild wildfire season appears to have given way to the more normal scattering of late-summer wildfires, particularly concentrated in the densely forested wilderness of Northern California and Southern Oregon.
The northern part of the state is grappling with multiple wildfires ignited by lightning storms and fanned by strong winds. The situation is dynamic, with fluctuating weather that could bring gusty storms that help spread the fires or wetter conditions that could boost firefighting efforts.
The Head Fire, part of the Happy Camp Complex in Klamath National Forest, has grown to 4,000 acres and is still 0% contained, according to a Friday update from CalFire. Evacuation orders and warnings are in place, with road closures and a Red Flag Warning in effect due to abundant lightning potentially striking dry fuels, and storms expected into the weekend.
New evacuation warnings have been issued for parts of Siskiyou County due to activity on the Elliot Fire. Residents are urged to be ready to evacuate and adhere to road closures.
The Deep Fire, west of Trinity Lake, has grown to 2,000 acres, CalFire reports. Other fires in the area, including the Pellitreau, Sulphur, and 3-9 Fire, are being actively managed.
In the Yolla Bolly-Middle Eel Wilderness, the Slide 1 Fire near Slides Ridge has burned 656 acres and is 20% contained, according to CalFire incident updates. Firefighters are focusing on the southern and eastern edges. A closure order for the wilderness area was expected.
Hurricane Hilary, moving north from Mexico’s Baja California, could bring cooler and wetter patterns next week, potentially relieving the recent blazes.
With the uptick of wildfire season in Northern California, dozens of fires are releasing significant smoke, predicted to drift toward San Francisco in the coming days.