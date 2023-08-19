California’s so-far mild wildfire season appears to have given way to the more normal scattering of late-summer wildfires, particularly concentrated in the densely forested wilderness of Northern California and Southern Oregon.

The northern part of the state is grappling with multiple wildfires ignited by lightning storms and fanned by strong winds. The situation is dynamic, with fluctuating weather that could bring gusty storms that help spread the fires or wetter conditions that could boost firefighting efforts.

