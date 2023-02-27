Ocean Turbine
A new kind of gold rush is underway on the West Coast — but this time, it’s not underground.

A short distance off California’s wild and rugged coastline, nearly 600 miles of ocean have been designated for the development of sprawling wind farms, a sign that the Pacific is fast becoming the next frontier of California’s clean-energy economy.

