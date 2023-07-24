Sheep will now shear Bay Area hills near BART stations keeping dry grasses and other potential fire starters at bay, the transit agency announced in a press release on Monday.
BART has used goats for the past couple of years, but it was time to rotate them out because of their dietary preferences. Goats prefer “taller woody plants,” while sheep prefer “grazing grasses and short roughage,” the agency said.
“BART has been using goats for a while now, meaning there are more fine grasses and less brush now,” said Mike Canaday, owner of Coalinga-based Living Systems Land Management, the contractor that provides BART its animals. “The sheep graze the grasses, while the goats go for the coarser brittle.”
It’s best to change out the species every few years or so, Canaday said.
Along with dietary differences, the two species have slightly different personality traits, said Josh Soltero, a BART fence and irrigation technician who works with the animals.
While the goats were just as focused on the task at hand, they were also interested in making friends. Not their replacements. “The sheep are more standoffish,” said Soltero.
The Flat Fire is one of the first this summer to impact the Bay Area’s air quality
The sheep fleet is also much larger: 500 strong, as opposed to the first BART goat herd of only 100.
Using animals instead of machines to mitigate fire risk has become a popular solution to California’s growing fire risk. Besides BART, other Bay Area agencies, departments and institutions have also used goats recently, as have schools, neighborhoods and utilities.
The reduced reliance on equipment can also prevent an errant spark from a mower or other risks that man-driven efforts can create.
While this winter was particularly wet, fire season is still a concern as temperatures rise, and vegetation growth due to rain storms will become just extra fodder for a blaze as things dry out.
BART’s new sheep team has already begun tackling this issue with their munching efforts at the Berryessa/North San Jose Station, the agency said Monday.
The areas they will focus on will be determined by what areas around the transit agency are the most at risk. BART has continued their efforts from San Jose to the dry golden hills around the agency’s Antioch line in the East Bay. The plan is to finish over the next few months.
The hard workers will earn a well-deserved rest at their home in Fresno County before starting again next year.