BART sheep

One of the newly deployed grazing sheep near BART tracks as part of the agency’s fire mitigation strategy.

 Bay Area Rapid Transit Agency

BART is retiring its fire-abating goat teams this year in favor of a different species.

Sheep will now shear Bay Area hills near BART stations keeping dry grasses and other potential fire starters at bay, the transit agency announced in a press release on Monday.

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com