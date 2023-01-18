Books in the Science section at the Eureka Valley/Harvey Milk Memorial San Francisco Public Library

Professor Jennifer Landin found in a study that the greatest increase in climate change coverage in college textbooks occurred in the 1990s.

Some people collect stamps. Jennifer Landin collects textbooks. Biology textbooks, to be exact.

So when a student came to her with a question about the environment, Landin, an associate professor at North Carolina State University, plucked a volume from her collection, choosing one from the 1970s — a time before she suspected she’d find the words “climate change” tucked into its pages.

