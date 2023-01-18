Some people collect stamps. Jennifer Landin collects textbooks. Biology textbooks, to be exact.
So when a student came to her with a question about the environment, Landin, an associate professor at North Carolina State University, plucked a volume from her collection, choosing one from the 1970s — a time before she suspected she’d find the words “climate change” tucked into its pages.
“I thought, how long has this been in our textbooks?” she said. “And then, it begs the question, how has it changed over time?”
Though the book she chose did reference “global warming,” the moment led her to wonder how other books presented environmental topics to students and how the language of climate change has shifted over time.
In a new study analyzing over 50 college biology books from 1970 to 2019, Landin found that while the coverage of climate change in college textbooks has increased over the past 50 years, the greatest increase occurred in the 1990s, despite the intensifying threats posed by climate impacts today.
And compared with the number of scientific articles dedicated to the subject since the ’90s, the amount of climate coverage in biology textbooks has actually decreased proportionately, the study found — a surprising discovery, given that climate change is disrupting ecosystems and dramatically decreasing biodiversity.
“There has been a shift in our society and higher education toward more instructors with expertise in cellular or molecular biology rather than natural history-based topics,” said Landin. “I think this is actually just a symptom of a much larger shift.”
Landin’s study also found that over time, coverage shifted from a description of the greenhouse effect to a focus on climate impacts, primarily on ecosystems.
But as each decade grows warmer than the last, it’s not just ecosystems that are at risk. It’s our livelihood as well. The sixth hottest year on record was 2021, and extreme temperatures now account for more than 5 million deaths each year globally, making up 9.4% of all deaths between 2000 and 2019, the study noted.
The economic losses in the United States associated with extreme weather events are also piling up as more severe storms, wildfires, floods and droughts wreak widespread damage across the nation. This was all too clear in California this month as a series of atmospheric rivers inundated the state, triggering mudslides, power outages, downed trees and mass flooding events.
Researchers also found that passages on climate change moved farther back in the books, while largely leaving out solutions to decarbonizing the world, transitioning away from fossil fuels and electrifying our energy systems, industry and transportation.
The study found that sentences dedicated to actionable climate solutions peaked in the 1990s at over 15% of total passages, then decreased in recent decades to 3%, even as the clean energy sector, the popularity of electric cars and plans to decarbonize buildings have grown.
“There are three pages out of a thousand, and then they’re way at the back? That just implies that this really isn’t that important,” said Landin, questioning why climate change was not integrated into other topics like the carbon cycle or biodiversity.
And while the lack of material doesn’t prevent teachers from expanding lessons beyond the books, many rely on the content in textbooks to anchor their classes.
“Of course, teachers could be teaching far more content,” said Landin. “But it’s not just the textbooks — we can get prepared slides, which are based on the content in the textbooks. There are test questions that instructors can use. Instructors who use textbooks usually get classroom resources from the publishers.”
That said, universities nationwide have seen an influx of interest in environmental studies, and many have expanded their curriculums and programs to accommodate fresh demand. Last year, Duke University added two new majors focused on Earth and climate sciences and marine conservation, while Stanford University launched the Doerr School of Sustainability last year, representing the university’s first new school in some 70 years.
“As is often said, we do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children,” said Arun Majumdar, the school’s dean. “We must create a future in which humans and nature thrive together.”
The study has also been met with some pushback from textbook authors and experts who say that it was somewhat limited in scope and that by assessing textbook keywords like “climate change,” the researchers may have missed more thematic material.
“As a textbook author, I appreciate the need to make space for new material. That usually involves dropping some material or finding ways of covering it more efficiently,” said Craig Heller, a professor at Stanford. “Also, as areas mature, they tend to get more integrated into the whole and not stand out as separate topics.”
But he said, without knowing the details of how the authors conducted the study, he said he could not interpret their findings.
For Landin, the study serves as a barometer for how academia has treated an increasingly important subject that poses an even greater impact on future generations.
“I think we’re completely missing a massive opportunity,” she said. “Especially since these are very young people (who are reading these books), the habits that they develop now have a much larger impact over the course of their lives and, of course, what they teach the next generation.”