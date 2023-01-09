As San Francisco is pummeled with rain and winds, all kinds of dramatic weather terms to define the storms are making their way into headlines. But what does each term really mean, and how are they related?
Atmospheric river
Like land rivers, atmospheric rivers vary in size, strength and flow. What characterizes this category of storm is not its impact, but its origin. According to the National Weather Service, an atmospheric river is a narrow channel in the atmosphere that carries most of the water vapor from the tropics. The tropical throughways form when warm air is whipped into a band of thick moisture over the ocean.
That warm air lingering over the tropics can carry more water, which results in the “river” of intense precipitation once ashore. The gusto of an atmospheric river changes with the amount of water vapor they carry and the strength of the associated winds. The coast is often hit most intensely. And when the river approaches the Sierra Nevada and other mountains, the river is lifted and the air cools. Another round of rain or snowfall is released.
El Niño & La Niña
These terms define the two extremes in the El Niño/Southern Oscillation cycle, which maps the annual variations in weather and sea-surface conditions around the Pacific Ocean near the equator. These conditions relate to the sea-surface temperatures, rainfall, surface air pressure, and large-scale circulation of air. El Niño occurs when the sea-surface temperature in this area is warmer than average and La Niña occurs in the colder extreme.
These altered conditions can affect weather patterns around the globe. El Niño sees an increase in storms and moisture in the Southwestern U.S., while La Niña often brings drier and warmer weather to the region. In the northern part of California, both systems tend to bring an increase in wet weather. The state has been in a prolonged La Niña cycle since 2020.
Conditions on either end come about every 3-5 years and can last anywhere between 9 months and 3-4 years. Typically, El Niño events are on the lesser end of that range, but can be prolonged til the greater end. La Niña is usually in the middle, at 1-3 years.
Pineapple Express
The “pineapple express” is one well-known example of an atmospheric river. The term is specific to atmospheric rivers that pack in moisture around Hawaii and travel to the Western U.S. “When it reaches the west coast, the Pineapple Express can dump as much as five inches of rain on California in one day,” says the National Ocean Service fact sheet on the phenomenon.
Bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone is the result of a process called “bombogenesis,” which occurs when a cyclone between the tropics and polar regions rapidly intensifies. The intensification is represented by a substantial drop in pressure over 24 hours. According to the National Ocean Service, this can happen when a cold air mass and a warm air mass collide, like over the ocean. Bomb cyclones often come alone with atmospheric rivers.
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Powerful Storm Threatens California With More Flooding
A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Residents put up boards outside a business to prepare for potential flooding in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
A man covers his belongings from the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags along 17th Street between Folsom Street and Treat Avenue in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags at the doors of Rite Spot Cafe at 17th Street and Folsom Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Residents put up boards outside a business to prepare for potential flooding in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
A crew member from SFMTA works to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Fallen trees from the rain storms along Sunset Blvd and Lincoln Way near Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Flooded road from the rain storms along Metson Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
