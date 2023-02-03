monarch

A monarch butterfly visiting the bloom of a swamp milkweed. Milkweeds are host plants for the butterfly, meaning they feed and house the species and its young.

 Derek Ramsey, Wikimedia Commons

After a population count  just two years ago showed they were threatened with extinction, California's iconic monarch butterflies have made a soaring comeback. But the recent storms may have washed them back to square one.

The Xerxes Society, an invertebrate conservation nonprofit named after San Francisco's now-extinct Xerxes blue butterfly, tallied 335,479 monarchs during its survey of the fall migration along the West Coast of the United States — a 17,500% increase from two years ago.

