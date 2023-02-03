After a population count just two years ago showed they were threatened with extinction, California's iconic monarch butterflies have made a soaring comeback. But the recent storms may have washed them back to square one.
The Xerxes Society, an invertebrate conservation nonprofit named after San Francisco's now-extinct Xerxes blue butterfly, tallied 335,479 monarchs during its survey of the fall migration along the West Coast of the United States — a 17,500% increase from two years ago.
The East Bay even saw about 8,000 butterflies, a promising showing over typical numbers.
"We can all celebrate this tally," said Emma Pelton, Xerxes conservation biologist and project lead. It's a "welcome reprieve" from previous nail-biting numbers: the western monarch almost flatlined in 2020 at less than 2,000 individuals.
"A second year in a row of relatively good numbers gives us hope that there is still time to act to save the western migration," said Pelton. "That said, we know we still have a long way to go to reach population recovery, and the storms that hit right afterwards mean we’ll start the spring with far, far less than this total."
Monarchs are the only known species of butterfly that performs a two-way migration, a there-and-back-again movement that resembles the seasonal patterns of some birds. They can't survive cold temperatures, so they ride thermals and air currents to travel to more suitable climes — as far as 3,000 miles.
Some overwinter in Central California, but many travel into Mexico and back — which has made the butterfly a symbol of peace and resilience for "Dreamers", or immigrants who were brought to the United States as children who qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act.
In the 1980's, western monarchs numbered in the millions. Their rusty black and orange wings blanketed tree limbs from Mendocino to San Diego County, according to the California State Parks Foundation. But by the 2010's, their numbers had dwindled to less than 1% of that benchmark.
The disappearance is no mystery.
According to the Xerxes Society, "the primary drivers of decline are loss of overwintering, breeding and migratory habitat in California and pesticide use," though the U.S. Department of the Interior also includes drought, extreme temperature fluctuation and severe, more frequent storms.
After the alarming 2020 counts, the species was designated endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2021. But advocates lamented that federal and state protections for the butterflies languished on backlogged "of-concern" species lists.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to list the species in 2024, but that may be too late. Isis Howard, biologist and coordinator of Xerxes' butterfly count, explained that extinction will not wait for the federal government to catch up.
"The plain fact is that if we lose overwintering sites in California, we could lose migratory western monarchs. Development, eucalyptus removal, and tree trimming all need to be managed thoughtfully if we are to leave space for these animals to survive," said Howard.
January's atmospheric rivers that killed at least 22 people in California and swamped the state most likely also walloped monarchs, said Pelton, but "we're lucky these storms occurred in a relatively good year."
