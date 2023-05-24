As climate change supercharges California’s wildfire seasons, there is increasing concern over the impacts of intensifying smoke exposure on pregnant people and their fetuses.
New findings out of the University of California San Francisco have linked exposure to PM2.5, tiny particulate matter considered one of the most harmful pollutants, to an increased risk of a fetus born with a high birth weight for their gestational age.
The effect of PM2.5 on birth weight is crucial, the study outlined, because newborn weight serves as a predictor of adverse health outcomes later in life.
The study assessed the pregnancies of nearly 8,000 Bay Area-based individuals during the brutal wildfire seasons from 2017 to 2020. But the results ran counter to the authors’ initial predictions that wildfire PM2.5 exposure, measured at the zip code level for participants, would be linked to low birth weights.
Instead, they found an increased risk of higher birth weights in the study cohort.
It’s an indication of just how uncertain researchers are about the danger of living with wildfires, especially for pregnant people, said Colleen Reid, an environmental researcher and professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder.
“I wouldn’t say that the literature is robust enough to say for sure what the relationship is between wildfire smoke and birth outcomes,” said Reid. “There’s been a growing number of papers on this, but I don’t think we’ve reached saturation. And obviously, this paper does find something different than other papers,” she said.
The existing research on exposure to PM2.5, a pollutant emitted from traffic, construction and heavy industry, has been linked to increased risks for early death, increased hospital admissions, exacerbation of chronic heart or lung diseases, asthma attacks, and low birth weight or preterm birth.
The population studied in the UCSF research could be a clue to the surprising results, said Amy Padula, a UCSF professor and an author of the paper. “Even though it included almost 8000 births, this study population is generally very privileged,” she said.
The study population, all UCSF patients, lived primarily in San Francisco. Around 46% percent of the population identified as white, 80% percent identified as college educated, and almost 97% percent had private health insurance.
“One of our thoughts was that it’s possible that our study participants had either the ability to leave the area when there was high wildfire smoke or protect themselves within their homes,” she said.
Environmental health advocates and researchers have long expressed concern that the burden of climate change will be disproportionately felt by the most disadvantaged communities, such as people of color or low socioeconomic status.
A 2008 study out of Berkeley’s School of Public Health, co-authored by Reid, measured the effect of PM2.5 exposure on emergency department visits during Northern California wildfires. The results found that adults, especially in zip codes with lower median incomes, were more frequent visitors.
“We know that working-age adults have to work. And some of those jobs are outside jobs,” said Reid. “And so some subset of that population would have been getting a very high dose [of PM2.5] because of their work environment.”
Wildfires pose the greatest risk to vulnerable populations, like children or elderly people, and those who work outside, like California’s 500,000 agricultural workers, who often can’t take sick leave. Long-term exposure to PM 2.5 can also have a cumulative impact, researchers have found.
People of color face disproportionate harm from sources of pollution, including PM2.5. Highways and ports and major industry is often sited near communities of color. These populations also tend to have less access to healthcare and frequent underlying conditions, which can exponentially increase the harmful effects of exposure to wildfire smoke.
San Francisco is no different. A 2022 study by the SF-based air monitoring company, Aclima, found block-by-block disparities in the Bay Area demonstrating increased air pollution in areas with more people of color, The Washington Post reported.
The research team behind the UCSF study is working on several follow-up studies to assess how population disparities and different groups’ access to resources could impact the effects of wildfire exposure on pregnancies.
“We’re not just looking at San Francisco, this kind of unique population, but across a whole, diverse California,” said Padula.
The work will look at birth outcomes for populations with a range of housing characteristics, racial groups, and socioeconomic statuses “to see if there are vulnerable populations, and if so, what we can do to help protect, identify and protect them,” she said.