A study from researchers at the University of California, San Francisco has found a link between increased birth weights and exposure to wildfire smoke in the second trimester of pregnancy.

As climate change supercharges California’s wildfire seasons, there is increasing concern over the impacts of intensifying smoke exposure on pregnant people and their fetuses.

New findings out of the University of California San Francisco have linked exposure to PM2.5, tiny particulate matter considered one of the most harmful pollutants, to an increased risk of a fetus born with a high birth weight for their gestational age.

