An exceptionally wet winter has eased some of the most severe drought conditions gripping the state, with two-thirds of California now considered drought-free. That’s according to new data released this week by the U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly map produced by a group of scientists and federal partners.

While the Central Valley and Central Coast regions have seen the most dramatic improvements, the Bay Area has also emerged from severely dry conditions. Most counties have now shaken off drought, with some “abnormally dry” pockets and “moderate drought” persisting in parts of Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

