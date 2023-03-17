An exceptionally wet winter has eased some of the most severe drought conditions gripping the state, with two-thirds of California now considered drought-free. That’s according to new data released this week by the U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly map produced by a group of scientists and federal partners.
While the Central Valley and Central Coast regions have seen the most dramatic improvements, the Bay Area has also emerged from severely dry conditions. Most counties have now shaken off drought, with some “abnormally dry” pockets and “moderate drought” persisting in parts of Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.
“The good news is the wet winter has eased the drought significantly,” said John Gottschalk, chief of the operational prediction branch at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center this week. “In fact, drought was nearly cut in half between just early January and late February in California.”
The latest data was compiled before the latest lashing of storms hit the region, bringing torrential rain and severe flooding that left a trail of destruction in its wake, including downed trees, widespread power outages, and a levee break along the Pajaro River, inundating parts of Monterey County with high waters.
More flooding is projected in the coming months as warmer weather melts the record snowpack currently blanketing the Sierra Nevada, sending a rush of spring runoff downstream. Elevated soil moisture also increases the threat of flooding, noted Ed Clark, director of NOAA’s National Water Center, especially at higher elevations.
Statewide, the snowpack stood at 222% of average for March 17 and is poised to break the seasonal record on April 1 if the wet weather continues. “California’s near record snowpack will lead to the continued potential for flooding this spring, particularly if additional rainfall occurs,” Clark said.
But that snowmelt will also bring welcomed benefits, helping the state replenish its reservoirs. At the end of February, California’s reservoir storage was 96% of the historical average for this time of year, according to a recent report.
Still, this storage has not been evenly distributed. For example, the Colorado River system, which supplies Los Angeles, San Diego and much of the Imperial Valley, was just 46% of average at the end of February, signaling the persistence of the protracted drought in the West.
“One of the big challenges for California lies outside of California in the Colorado River Basin, a basin that’s been in drought for 23 years and running,” said state climatologist Michael Anderson during a press briefing on March 15. “We can say things are improving; just there will be lingering impacts, particularly those in the groundwater and in those basins outside of California that we rely on.”
Overall, this has been the 13th-wettest winter in 129 years, with more heavy rain and whipping winds in the forecast for the week ahead.
Subscribe to Jessica Wolfrom’s new climatenewsletter