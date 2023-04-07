San Francisco has been battered by wet and windy weather this winter, and its trees have borne a barrage of damage.
As spring approaches, Supervisor Myrna Melgar wants a wellness check on The City’s urban forest.
Melgar called for a hearing Tuesday on the state of San Francisco’s urban forest — which includes some almost 700,000 trees on private and public property — following the record-setting deluges that drenched the Bay Area in recent months.
In some cases, that destruction led to a loss of human life.
Three people were killed by falling trees or branches during a March storm, Board of supervisors President Aaron Peskin noted during Tuesday’s board meeting. The San Francisco Standard reported that the storm caused 700 trees or major tree limbs to fall.
Without its urban forest, Melgar noted, San Francisco would be a “largely treeless landscape of grassy hills and sand dunes.”
“They absorb water during flooding episodes and help mitigate the effects of climate change,” said Melgar, who easily rattled off several parks and other areas in her neighborhood that have suffered tree damage.
About 125,000 of The City’s trees are on public property, and The City has been on a years-long quest to increase and protect its street trees. Melgar wants reports from several departments and agencies on how much the recent wet weather has set back The City's progress toward that goal.
As it braces for climate change, The City hopes to plant 30,000 new street trees to help shade neighborhoods and help handle storm water runoff.
“Trees make San Francisco a better place to work and live,” Melgar said.
The City's trees should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. After some wet weather on Friday, The National Weather Service's forecast for San Francisco calls for sunny skies and dry conditions next week.