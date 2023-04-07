Fallen tree on Clay Street near Polk Street

A crew from San Francisco Public Works taking down a fallen tree from rain storm winds on Tuesday March 21, 2023, on Clay Street near Polk Street as seen on Thursday, March 23, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco has been battered by wet and windy weather this winter, and its trees have borne a barrage of damage.

As spring approaches, Supervisor Myrna Melgar wants a wellness check on The City’s urban forest.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com